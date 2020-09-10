news

COVID-19 prompts €1.4 million government translation software support ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Education minister Mailis Reps (Center).
Education minister Mailis Reps (Center). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The government is to allocate one million euros for the development of machine translation software and a further €400,000 for creating an option to automatically add Estonian-language subtitles to television programs.

Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center) said that language technology would facilitate fast relay of multi-language information to everyone in Estonia, a requirement brought into sharp relief by the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is great need for this - just consider the spring COVID-19 crisis," Reps said.

"A developmental leap in language technologies would also render Estonian-language support more efficient on smartphones, which are increasingly being used for communication with the public." 

The option to automatically add Estonian-language subtitles to television programs would bolster the availability of information for people who are unable to follow most live broadcasts in the Estonian language, for instance the hard-of-hearing.

The service, to be completed by next summer, will enable users to activate real-time Estonian-language subtitles via their TV remote. The option will initially be made available on news programs, press conferences, election debates and other similar types of television broadcast.

The machine translation software will be completed by the end of next year and will help translate websites, various documents and large volumes of text in real time and with a single click.

Speech technology is also to be added to the software, enabling the automatic text and translation of the spoken word.

Machine translation for the public sector will be developed in as many languages as possible; English, German and Russian were mentioned.

According to studies, machine translation is generally 15-20 percent faster than the human equivalent, rising to 50 percent in the case of some specialized language such as that applying to the coronavirus. Technological developments in the future are likely to increase that gap.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:50

Interview: Media organization chief explains complaint to EU about ERR

11:34

Health Board: 23 new coronavirus cases, more than half of them in Tallinn

10:24

Latvian health minister: Not likely to raise coronavirus bar on entry

11.09

Comarket stores to become Selver outlets starting October

11.09

Statistics: Public transport by all types fell 60 percent y-o-y to Q2 2020

11.09

Foreign ministry: New rules apply from Saturday when traveling to Latvia

11.09

Foreign students inviting family members to Estonia ever more often

11.09

Bill obliges political advisors to submit declarations of interest

11.09

Alcohol sales restrictions continue in Harju, Ida-Viru counties

11.09

Latvia imposes travel restrictions on Estonia

11.09

Coop bank customers and deposit grow, profits fall 14 percent in August

11.09

Health Board: Increased number of referrals creating testing queues

11.09

Education minister: Tallinn school measures disproportionate

11.09

President meets finance minister Martin Helme at Kadriorg

11.09

Tänak: Rally Turkey is hardest of WRC season

11.09

In case you missed it: September 5-11

11.09

Concerts, documentary to be broadcast marking Arvo Pärt's 85th birthday

11.09

Tallinn schools implementing distance learning in different ways

11.09

Tartu university researchers begin COVID-19 monitoring in Harju County

11.09

Coronavirus-stricken Nõmme Kalju knocked out of Europa League

err news turns 10

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: