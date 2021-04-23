Jupiter's first year: Which shows and movies have been most popular?

Jupiter. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
ERR's on-demand streaming platform Jupiter.err.ee celebrated its first birthday on Wednesday. The platform has proven itself quite popular and the editorial team published the most popular shows and movies.

The most popular show during Jupiter's first year of service has been BBC's police drama "Line of Duty", followed by Estonian spy drama "Reetur". The top-10 includes other crime and historical shows, such as "Babylon Berlin" and of course, the classic "Hercule Poirot".

The most popular shows of Jupiter's first year:

  1. "Line of Duty"
  2. "Reetur"
  3. "Pulse"
  4. "Death in Paradise"
  5. "Atlantic Crossing"
  6. "Babylon Berlin"
  7. "Hercule Poirot"
  8. "EnsV"
  9. "World on Fire"
  10. "Ekaterina. Vzljot"

There is also plentiful selection from the film world. The most popular movie of the first year was Danish drama "Queen of Hearts" ("Dronningen"). "Fat Front" was the most popular documentary.

Of Estonian movies, historical absurdist comedy "Malev" was the most popular film of Jupiter's first year, followed by "Kõhedad muinaslood" and "Regina"

Jupiter's content is updated weekly with new programs, shows, movies, documentaries or short series. Single broadcasts and complete seasons of series, some of which will premiere in Estonian on Jupiter, will be added. At the same time, Jupiter offers delayed viewing of programs currently on air.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

