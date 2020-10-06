news

ERR Jupiter app now available ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Jupiter editor-in-chief Toomas Luhats.
Jupiter editor-in-chief Toomas Luhats. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
As of last week, ERR's online streaming service Jupiter has been made available via Apple TV. Over the weekend, the app rose to first place in the Estonia tvOS webshop.

ERR board chair Erik Roose, called the work of developer Devtailor on the app remarkable.

"Janno Stern essentially programmed it based on enthusiasm on a weekend and from his free time," Roose said and added that this is understandably an acknowledgment of Jupiter.

"At the same time, it is a great example of cooperation between the public and private sectors."

The app requires the Apple TV device, and cannot be downloaded from the Apple TV solution for smart TVs at present.

Jupiter carries both domestic and foreign offerings. English-language shows available at present include the documentary "Putin and Trump, Friends or Enemies?", U.K. period crime drama "Miss Marple", and "Lark Rise to Candleford", another U.K. period piece, based on the autobiographical novel by Flora Thompson.

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Andrew Whyte

