news

Media professor: I see no problem with ERR online content ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Indrek Ibrus
Indrek Ibrus Source: Romi Hasa
News

Professor of media innovation at Tallinn University (TLÜ) Indrek Ibrus told Kuku Radio's "Olukorrast ajakirjanduses" talk show that he sees no problem with public broadcaster ERR's online activity as it reflects optimal use of resources and is tied to keeping citizens informed via different platforms. Ibrus recommended ERR pay more attention to innovation.

Hosts Rein Lang and Väino Koorberg discussed Estonian private media companies' complaint to the European Commission over state budget funding for ERR where online news and the Jupiter streaming service are seen as the biggest problems.

Ibrus said he does not perceive a problem with ERR's online activity.

"Claiming that ERR should do nothing online is not accurate. Of course, it should. Because being absent from the internet would render ERR unable to reach the auditorium and bring the people together. It would reduce this general… would mean that we do not know our people or that we do not meet as a people. Which in turn would lead to fragmentation and a general air of conflict. Also, as reflected in this very conflict between the private media and public law media."

Rein Lang asked Ibrus whether ERR's activities have been purposeful over the past three years.

"They are making the effort to ensure minimal information and universality of service. Which is precisely what they are accused of – being active online. I see no problem here – it is optimal use of resources to publish content online and try to be influential there.

Ibrus was critical of the general level of innovation at ERR and said he would like to see something new.

"They (ERR – ed.) are very conservative, boring even for me. They hardly do anything that's innovative or new. To create new value in terms of the public service they offer, considering the altered environment."

Ibrus added that while ERR launched its own streaming service called Jupiter that is perfectly capable technically, it is hardly innovative with its linear television content and passive media consumption focus. Ibrus believes that such platforms should have a feedback and involvement function for the auditorium.

"I understand they do not have a lot of people there (Jupiter – ed.). However, it is also a strategic choice that the institution has made," the professor said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:49

Siim Kallas: Loan money does not last forever

18:23

Maive Rute steps down as Bank of Estonia deputy governor

18:18

Money to increase teachers' salaries not allocated in 2021 budget

17:53

Jaak Madison: Secret quotas of the new European migration pact

17:43

€1.8 billion allocated for healthcare spending in 2021 budget

17:36

Government supports holding of gastronomic competition Bocuse d'Or

17:10

SDE MP: State budget less extraordinary than today's situation might merit

17:08

Media professor: I see no problem with ERR online content

16:43

Ratas: Estonian defense expenses continue to be increased

16:42

Reinsalu: Politicians should keep out of any new MS Estonia investigation

16:18

Kaja Kallas: Government budget bill a mañana bill of perpetual borrowing

16:12

Swedish authorities considering MS Estonia investigation

15:45

Gallery: Nominees for landscape architecture annual awards revealed

15:44

Gallery: Prime minister hands state budget 2021 to Riigikogu

15:10

Several Jazzkaar foreign artists can not perform due to travel restrictions

14:39

Estonia can be proud of its reserve army and conscription model

14:14

Lack of specialists hinders renovation of old balconies in Tallinn

14:06

Coronavirus tests can now be booked online

13:49

Foreign minister: Estonia making no territorial claims on Russia

13:22

State allocates less funding than expected for tourism sector in budget

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: