Roadworks planned to rejuvenate Maardu-Jägala highway section

Economy
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Road construction in Estonia (photo is illustrative). Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
Economy

The speed limit on a 10-kilometer stretch of highway between Maardu and Jägala, east of Tallinn, is to be raised to 120 kilometers per hour, the Transport Board (Transpordiamet) says, once a procurement project which will upgrade the highway's intersection with other roads, and will see wildlife tunnels installed also.

The board is preparing the design stages for the section of road, on the Narva highway, whose procurement framework will also incorporate a multi-level traffic junction at Jõelähtme, and assess and make repairs to new bridges, or even construct new ones, if necessary.

"After the implementation of the project, the permitted speed on the main road is 120 kilometers per hour," Erki Varma, spokesperson for the Transport Board said, adding that safety considerations mean multi-level pedestrian tunnels will replace an existing pedestrian crossing.

Wildlife crossings are also likely to be included in the design, he said. "One of the goals of the procurement is to conduct a survey and design crossings for large and small game animals, plus amphibians, based on that."

The project will be funded from 2026, the board said.

Highways in Estonia generally have a 90 km/h speed limit outside of built-up areas, with 110 km/h in summer permitted on some stretches.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Roadworks planned to rejuvenate Maardu-Jägala highway section

