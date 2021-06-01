Weekly: Brown bear caught on camera marking territory

An adult brown bear has been captured on camera marking out its territory, by rubbing itself against a fir tree, agricultural weekly Maaleht reports.

A hidden camera put in place by the national hunters' association (EJS) captured the incident, back in early February.

Brown bears number in the hundreds in Estonia and are most prevalent in the northeast of the country.

Harju County is the most populous region of Estonia, but bears are also found there. Just over a year ago, a mother bear and her cub wandered well inside Tallinn city limits, finding themselves in the Roca al Mare district.

Video reposted with kind permission of the EJS.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!