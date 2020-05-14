A mother bear with a cub is at large in the area between the Rocca al Mare open air museum (Vabaõhumuuseum) and the shopping mall of the same name, in the Haabersti district of western Tallinn.

The bears were first spotted near the Saku Suurhall indoor arena, leading to the temporary closure of nearby health tracks, only reopened earlier this week, in response.

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), Rescue Board (Päästeamet) and other personnel are on-site.

The Rescue Board says Vana-Rannamõisa, Saviliiva and Lõuka streets are affected, as well as the museum itself.

The board advises the public to stay away from the area and not to approach the bear and cub under any circumstances, but rather seek shelter in a vehicle or building if spotted.

"Bears have been spotted on health trails near Saku Suurhall in Tallinn, which is why some areas are closed for movement," the PPA reported on its twitter page earlier on Thursday morning

"Police, rescue workers and hunters are on-site. If you spot any bears, be sure to report it to 112," the post went on.

Open air sports facilities reopened at the start of the week as national and local government starts lifting its coronavirus emergency situation restrictions. Whether their closure, which was announced by Tallinn City Government on March 24, led to an increasing encroachment of wildlife as has been reported in the international media in other under-restriction locations worldwide, was not reported.

The brown bear is native to Estonia, with cases of the animal finding its way into areas of human settlement quite a common occurrence even before the pandemic. Total numbers in Estonia are reportedly in the hundreds.

