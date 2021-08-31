Kumu director: We're happy with the current 4,000 visitors a month

Kumu exhibition. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
On Monday, the autumn cultural season started. Museums and galleries are slowly switching out their spring and summer exhibitions, several domestic films are being screening in cinemas, and theaters are starting with new performances in the coming days.

One of the first ones to bring a new performance "Igatsuse rapsoodiaga" to the public is the Drama Theater in Tallinn. The new season will bring several changes in the theater collective, for example, Helen Lotman and Tõnis Niinemets are joining the theater.

"The main task of this season is to play the performances that were postponed to autumn and we'll have an interesting season," artistic director of the Drama Theater, Hendrik Toompere, told ETV's current news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK).

"I would say that the new season is in balance. We have classics, we have new dramaturgy," he went on.

KUMU art museum is opening its autumn program with a party dedicated to the rave culture, which had been postponed due to the restrictions. In addition, several new exhibitions can be expected. The director of the museum, Kadi Polli, said that there were more visitors during this summer than during last summer.

"Those we are missing and who helped us last summer were Finnish tourists, along with Latvians, Lithuanians," Polli said.

"Whereas we use to have 8,000 to 10,000 visitors in a month, now we're happy with 4,000," she added.

Chief executive of Apollo Cinema, Kadri Ärm, said that the biggest magnet this autumn will be the new James Bond film premiering in October. She thinks that the future of cinema won't be that dark.

"This fear that a lot of people have spread that film is moving to different screens, we don't see it. The fact that there fewer visitors, is due to other reasons, going to the cinema is made a little uncomfortable," Ärm said.

"You have to show your certificate and get tested, but I don't think the need to go to cinemas and enjoy has disappeared," she added.

Peeter Simm's "On Water" which has been postponed several times is premiering on September 10.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

