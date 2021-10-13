Saks would charge for entry to ERM permanent exhibits

Kertu Saks, who will take over as the director of the Estonian National Museum (ERM) in December, told ERR that she would create a system where clients could buy one ticket for all of the museum's exhibitions.

Saks said that while ERM's permanent exhibition has been made free of charge until the end of the year, she prefers an option of visitors buying one ticket to access all of the museum's exhibitions. "It is a scheme, which is used in other large museums, such as Kumu Art Museum and the Seaplane Harbor," the museum director said.

"If there is an extraordinarily interesting exhibition, such as the Michael Sittow exhibition at Kumu, we can charge a little more for the ticket," she said.

ERM's permanent exhibition "Encounters" was made free to all visitors from February until June. Based on the number of visitors in that period, the museum decided to extend the period until the end of 2021.

A visitor survey conducted during the free period (February 1-June 27) showed that many people visited the museum who had never been there before. A third of the survey's respondents said they had never visited ERM and 30 percent noted that free entry was the reason for their visit. In addition, close to 70 percent of visitors also bought a ticket to other ERM exhibitions.

