ERM and Raadi Airfield may be placed under heritage protection next year

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Estonian National Museum (ERM). Source: Arp Karm/ERM
News

The National Heritage Board has discussed proposals to take the Estonian National Museum (ERM) and Raadi Airfield area under heritage protection for approximately three years. A draft law was completed in August, which is currently in a feedback round.

The head of the National Heritage Board's construction heritage department Anni Martin said while the initial plan is to protect Raadi Airfield's military heritage and ERM separately, the museum and how it connects to the airfield has become the base of the plan.

"We are now counting the Raadi area as the Estonian National Museum's main building, the old runway, the most recent 3 km long runway, the connecting taxiways and the surrounding caponiers," Martin added.

The board is still awaiting feedback from Tartu municipality by December, but municipality mayor Jarno Laur doubts if it is reasonable to protect such a large concrete runway.

"Perhaps the reasonable compromise or agreement is that the runways and nearby caponiers will be exhibited and preserved. I cannot imagine us handling this concrete runway in the same manner as St. John's Church and hiring companies with heritage protection licenses to repair the concrete," the municipality mayor said.

The area of ERM and Raadi Airfield, which will likely go under heritage protection. Source: National Heritage Board

Anni Martin said the most important thing is to establish the value of the objects. This would allow decisions to be made on how to maintain the runways in the coming decades.

"We do not have a clear answer for how to handle these runways. Should we try to maintain this concrete runway for as long as possible, which on the one hand is very characteristic of military heritage but also to Soviet construction quality," Martin said.

Local land owners have also raised questions. Südamekodud OÜ board member Meelis Mälberg said it intends to begin development of an 180-client care home next year. Now, Mälberg is worried the plan will not go ahead if heritage protection conditions are applied.

"I do not know what to fear, which ways the conditions will come. If it is taken under protection, there will be restrictions. Otherwise it would not be under protection," he said.

Martin said the decision would not affect detailed plans established before the Raadi area becomes an object of national heritage. She hopes to take the draft law to the Ministry of Culture at the end of the year for a final decision.

"I would dare say that if we have sent this draft law to the culture ministry, it is a matter of months, half a year or a year, but no longer a question of years," Martin said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:33

Health Board: 165 hospitalized patients, 525 new covid cases, two deaths

10:19

Doctors prepared for uptick in seasonal viruses this winter

09:49

Island municipality mayors have different views on dropping restrictions

09:22

ERM and Raadi Airfield may be placed under heritage protection next year

08:51

Former minister: Economy is growing thanks to previous government

08:17

Gallery: Environment Building set to be completed in 2024

14.09

Lt. Col. Rene Innos inaugurated as chief of Estonia's Cyber Command

14.09

Margus Kurm considers MS Estonia wreck abandoned property

14.09

Human Rights Center starts cooperation with NGO in eastern Ukraine

14.09

Weather agency issues level one warning due to strong winds

14.09

Külli Taro: Politicians canceling themselves

14.09

Estonia mulling new data embassy outside of Europe

14.09

Electricity prices to reach record levels again on Tuesday Updated

14.09

Italian companies made best offers for Tallinn Hospital project procurement

14.09

Tartu's third coronavirus wave started earlier than previously thought

14.09

Scientific council head: Schools can't easily move to distance learning

14.09

Estonian Greens welcome Finnish Greens support for legalizing cannabis

14.09

Defense minister: Russia's Zapad 2021 exercise a provocation against West

14.09

1.01 percent of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have caught covid

14.09

Health Board: 171 hospitalized patients, 473 new covid cases

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

14.09

1.01 percent of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have caught covid

13.09

Number of foreign workers in Estonia at 28,000

14.09

Health Board: 171 hospitalized patients, 473 new covid cases

14.09

Margus Kurm considers MS Estonia wreck abandoned property

13.09

Estonian-Latvian joint offshore wind farm project kicks off

14.09

Tartu's third coronavirus wave started earlier than previously thought

14.09

Electricity prices to reach record levels again on Tuesday Updated

11.09

North Tallinn district hires private security firm to combat youth disorder

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: