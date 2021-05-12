Gallery: Kumu's exhibition explores late Soviet period art and design

Kumu's latest exhibition explores the interconnections between art and design in the late Soviet period and is open to the public until October.

The exhibition "Art Is Design Is Art" looks at Estonian design in the second half of the Soviet period – the 1970s and 1980s – which was marked by significant overlap and interactions with art and many artists, designers and architects were active in both fields, Kumu writes about the new exhibition.

This exhibition explores how a designer's approach and method manifested itself in conceptual artworks and how art was used to raise awareness of, and seek solutions to, design-related problems. It looks at six themes geometry, the city, the relationship between the natural and the artificial, everyday life, bodily experience and visual culture.

"Although these artworks were created in a very different political and economic context, the questions they evoke – who has designed the environment that surrounds us?, what role is played by everyday objects in our lives? and how do we feel in different rooms? – continue to have relevance today," Kumu said. 

Editor: Helen Wright

