Ukrainian war refugees granted free access to Estonian museums

Sixty cultural institutions have waived entrance fees for Ukrainian war refugees as long as they show a document proving their citizenship.

The aim of the initiative is to help newcomers adapt to life in Estonia and spans all state museums and some private enterprises. A full list can be viewed here.

A document proving Ukrainian citizenship - a biometric passport, another valid travel document, or a certificate with personal data issued by the Ukrainian embassy - can be used as proof of citizenship

"Free admission to our museums is a small gesture, but it will hopefully help those who have arrived in Estonia from the crisis area to adapt better and recover from their experiences," said Minister of Culture Tiit Terik (Center).

