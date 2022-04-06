Real estate portals launch webpages aimed at refugee accommodation

The Social Insurance Board (SKA) and real estate portal Kinnisvara 24 have launched a real estate classifieds site specifically for Ukrainian war refugees and people looking to help them. Kinnisvara 24 competitors KV.ee and City24.ee have done the same.

Spokesperson for the board's emergency situation headquarters Evelyn Kaasik said that Estonia started looking for ways to help refugees go from temporary lodging to finding a permanent place of residence a few weeks ago. "We are very grateful to Kinnisvara 24 for their offer of help. Many Estonians have opened their hearts and doors to Ukraine war refugees, with the Estonian Refugee Council and the SKA receiving thousands of real estate offers," she said. "Applications have so far been processed in the Estonian Refugee Council office. Now, we have contacted everyone offering to help and told them they can enter their ad on the new site," Kaasik explained.

CEO of Kinnisvara 24 Urmas Uibomäe said that the site was modelled after the existing portal, with adjustments made to facilitate the emergency situation. "For example, people can use such search terms as duration of stay, number of people and even job availability. Because many people brought pets with them, this condition can also be specified," Uibomäe said.

The new portal makes it possible for refugees to find their own place of residence. "It also allows us to support the independence," Kaasik said, adding that SKA and the Estonian Refugee Council will continue to help those that need it.

People wishing to help refugees find lodging are urged to visit the site and enter their ad, with the site translating information from Estonian to Russian automatically.

Kinnisvara 24 real estate ads can be entered here and offers perused here.

***

Classifieds portals KV.ee and City24.ee have pooled their resources to offer a similar opportunity. Both now allow people to enter rental classifieds aimed directly at people running from the war in Ukraine. The ads will not show up in the portals' general rental apartments view but will be sent directly to potential beneficiaries through various organizations and support groups.

Both portals have nearly 800 ads as of the beginning of April. The form can be filled our at the link.

