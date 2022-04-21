Real estate price advance continues, transactions fall in first quarter

News
Tallinn's Lasnamäe District.
Tallinn's Lasnamäe District. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Data from the Land Board reveals 12,103 transactions of purchase and sale of real estate were made in Estonia in the first quarter with a total value of €1.24 billion, up 8 percent year-over-year. The number of transactions was down 12 percent on year.

Both the number of transactions and total transaction volume fell by roughly 25 percent compared to the previous quarter.

The total financial value of transactions of purchase and sale came to €1.24 billion that falls 26 percent short of the record Q4 of 2021.

The first quarter saw 6,819 transactions involving apartments of which 6,059 concerned residential properties.

Residential property transactions were down 2 percent from Q1 of last year and 25 percent since last quarter.

The total value of residential real estate transactions was €590 million in Q1 for an increase of 8 percent on year, despite the lower number of transactions.

The average price per square meter of a new Tallinn apartment was €3,355 in the first quarter, up 15 percent on year and 10 percent on quarter.

Prices of resale flats also continued to climb in the capital, reaching €2,530 per square meter in the first quarter, with annual price advance clocked as 25 percent and quarterly at 8 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21.04

Minister: Several ways to provide LNG terminal developer with guarantee

21.04

Baerbock: Germany will support Estonian security, as Russian threat is real

21.04

Covid forecast: 2,500 new cases, less than 170 patients in hospital

21.04

State companies to pay over €124 million in dividends this year

21.04

It is now possible to register a traffic accident using a mobile phone

21.04

Nataliya Kuksa: Shame on you, Russia!

21.04

Russia shuts Baltic states' consulates in St. Petersburg, Pskov

21.04

Aggregate ratings: Reform Party increases lead

21.04

Economy minister: I will continue in office

21.04

Estonia on Russia's actions in Ukraine: This is genocide

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

20.04

Expert: We need to prepare for a difficult summer

21.04

Estonia on Russia's actions in Ukraine: This is genocide

21.04

Latvian Saeima: Russia committing genocide in Ukraine

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

18.04

Paper: Biggest shipwreck of its kind unearthed at Tallinn construction site

21.04

Baerbock: Germany will support Estonian security, as Russian threat is real

21.04

Ukrainian MPs in Estonia: Russian actions in Ukraine genocide

21.04

Riigikogu passes law banning symbols of aggression

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: