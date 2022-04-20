Symbols of aggression bill heads into second reading

News
Ribbon of Saint George.
Ribbon of Saint George. Source: Sergei Stepanov / ERR
News

Draft legislation to ban symbols of aggression, put together by the Riigikogu Legal Affairs Committee based on bills tabled by Isamaa and the coalition, will come up for its second reading in the Riigikogu on Wednesday.

The final text of the law provides that public display of symbols associated with acts of aggression, genocide, crimes against humanity or war crimes in a way that supports or vindicates these acts is punishable by a fine of up to 300 units or detention.

The fine for legal persons is up to €32,000.

Amendments to the Penal Code concern joining a foreign country's act of aggression outside the territory of Estonia, participation in and support for such acts if the perpetrator was an Estonian citizen, residence permit holder, had the right to reside in Estonia at the time or was a registered legal person.

Joining the armed forces of a foreign country committing an act of aggression or an armed group participating in a foreign country's act of aggression, participating in the execution of or preparations for a foreign country's act of aggression or consciously supporting, including through financial means, such acts, provided an offense has not been committed pursuant to § 91 of the code at hand, is punishable by imprisonment for five years.

For legal persons, a pecuniary punishment is prescribed for the same act.

Should the bill pass its second reading, the third is scheduled for Thursday.

The initial bill of the Ministry of Justice included an item that sought to amend regulation of incitement of hatred. This so-called hate speech section would have prescribed punishments for incitement of hatred even in cases where no direct threat to life, health or property is created. The Reform Party agreed to remove the item from the draft legislation following pressure from other parties.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:21

Taxi prices not affected by Yandex leaving market

18:03

Alexela chief: Operating on gas market the private sector's job

17:23

Riigikogu Open House Day to highlight Year of Libraries, civil protection

17:02

More than 600 refugees arrive in Estonia on Tuesday

16:35

Ukrainian parliament members visit Estonia

16:17

Chicken eggs among foods whose prices continue to rise

16:00

EKRE leader: Estonia has long since exceeded capacity for Ukraine refugees

15:38

Lost Russian supply forcing companies to buy expensive wood from Nordics

14:56

Global Estonian Report: April 20 – 27

13:48

Baerbock: We have much to learn from the Baltics in terms of defense

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

18.04

Paper: Biggest shipwreck of its kind unearthed at Tallinn construction site

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

10:28

Expert: We need to prepare for a difficult summer

18.04

Estonian ambassador: Finland likely to join NATO by end of year

12:48

Police to ban public meetings toting hostile symbols in northern Estonia Updated

18.04

Speed limits increasing on bigger Estonian highways

19.04

Estonian biathlon team's new service truck sparking international interest

19.04

Influenza spreading rapidly in Estonia this spring

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: