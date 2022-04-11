Yandex ban begins in Estonia on Monday

Russian internet firm Yandex is banned from providing its taxi hailing services in Estonia from Monday.

ERRThe ruling means Yandex NV is barred from providing ride hailing and intermediary services in Estonia, including making these indirectly available.

Taxi drivers and taxi firms may not now use the Yandex tax app (Yandex Pro) to fulfill orders.

Internet Service Providers are also forbidden from carrying Yandex Pro and Yandex Go, while app stores in Estonia – Google Play, Apple's App Store etc. – are ordered to bar downloading the Yandex app via their store, and must not provide updates to those who have already downloaded the app.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and IT and foreign trade minister Andres Sutt (Reform) said the move related to national security, given that Yandex requires the provision of personal data which would be held in Russia and which Russian security services, including the FSB, have the ability to access, following a recent decision in Russia.

The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) is tasked with informing taxi drivers and firms themselves.

Yandex entered the Estonian market in 2018 in direct competition to ride-hailing apps such as Taxify (now Bolt).

