Taxi prices not affected by Yandex leaving market

Estonian Taxi prices have not been affected by the departure of Russian taxi company Yandex which was blocked from the market after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

While there are no official statistics about Yandex's share of the market, the Ministry of Economic Affairs estimated it to be approximately 20 percent, compared to Bolt's 40 percent, TaxiGo's 20 percent and Uber's 5 percent

Ministry adviser Taavi Audo said: "These are estimated shares based on conversations with market participants. They mainly concern Tallinn."

Other taxi companies said they have not changed their prices.

Bolt's spokeswoman Kristiin Jets said service prices remain the same despite the reduction in competition although since March drivers have been able to set their own prices to deal with market fluctuations.

"For example, in the light of rising fuel prices, drivers now have a much greater say in setting a competitive fare that suits them. If the driver does not want to set the fare himself, he can still use Bolt's dynamic pricing," she said.

The company operates in 11 cities in Estonia and fares differ between areas. Prices also rise when demand is high.

Market newcomer Move Group which owns platform TaxiGo, Forus and Tulika taxis pointed out Yandex offered the cheapest rides but the firm does not plan to increase its prices.

Mait Mäesalu, a member of the board of the Forus Group, told ERR Tulika taxis will continue to operate at the same price. He said one of the biggest changes is that it is now easier to find new drivers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!