Government signs off on Yandex ban in Estonia

News
A car in Yandex.Taxi livery in Jõhvi.
A car in Yandex.Taxi livery in Jõhvi. Source: Yandex.Taxi
News

The government approved on Thursday a national sanction on Russian ride-hailing firm Yandex, banning the company from operating in Estonia.

The ban will take effect on Monday, April 11 and means that Yandex NV is prohibited from providing taxi organization and brokerage services in Estonia.

Yandex is barred from making these services available indirectly, as well as directly, in Estonia.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said the measure related to security, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

She said: "The ban on Yandex's activities gives a clear signal that companies cooperating with Russian secret services have no place in Estonia. We have also proposed to the European Union that it impose a sanction on Yandex."

A key concern is that Yandex is required to share personal data it collects, data which in turn is likely to be accessible to the FSB and other Russian security organs.

IT and foreign trade minister Andres Sutt (Reform), who first proposed banning Yandes earlier this month, said: "The purpose of the sanction is to prevent the collection and exploitation of Estonian users' data by Russian intelligence services."

"In order to use the Yandex app, users need to grant access to a large amount of personal data processed on the company's servers in Russia," Sutt added, calling this a security risk to Estonia.

The sanction means that individual taxi drivers and taxi firms will not be able to use the Yandex Pro app to gain and fulfill orders, while Internet Service Providers in Estonia must restrict access to Yandex NV's taxi-related apps and sites (Yandex Go and Yandex Pro).

App stores operating in Estonia, including Google Play and Apple's App Store must bar the downloading of Yandex apps and must stop providing updates to those devices in Estonia which have already downloaded the app, since it entered the Estonian market in 2018.

The task of informing taxi license holders of the sanction falls to the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA).

Yandex provides one of the largest internet search engines used in Russia, and is the largest tech company in that country.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:40

Statistics Estonia: First 2021 census dataset to be released in June

15:37

Ukrainian war refugees deported by Russia entering EU via Estonia Updated

15:14

State searching for additional accomodation for refugees

14:57

SDE leader: Ossinovski likely to run in next year's Riigikogu elections

14:14

Prosecution charges Kersti Kracht and Hillar Teder

14:10

PPA: 546 refugees from Ukraine arrive in Estonia on Thursday

13:48

Party politicians debate Ukraine situation, Estonia's defense capability

13:22

Port of Tallinn: No layoffs yet resulted from Ukraine invasion disruption

12:56

Severe Covid hospitalizations number 141, four deaths

12:46

Government approves bill aimed at making pending court decisions public

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

31.03

Estonia simplifies coronavirus travel rules from Friday

31.03

Halonen compares Baltics joining NATO to belonging to Soviet Union

31.03

Mask rule will not be dropped this week

31.03

Refugees start moving out of Tallinn's hotels

30.03

Estonian PM: We need a NATO division

31.03

Estonian government to leave symbols of aggression undefined

08:28

Ukrainian citizen's spouse denied temporary protection at Estonian border

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: