Government supports having an LNG terminal in Paldiski by fall

News
FSRU Independence at port in Klaipėda, LIthuania. A similar LNG vessel may be planned for Estonia.
FSRU Independence at port in Klaipėda, LIthuania. A similar LNG vessel may be planned for Estonia. Source: AB Klaipedos Nafta / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons
News

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications has been tasked with making sure the city of Paldiski has the capacity to receive liquified natural gas (LNG) in the fall of 2022. Negotiations for a regional terminal need to continue with Latvia and Finland.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Thursday that Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) was been given a mandate to take steps necessary for ensuring Paldiski has the capacity to receive LNG.

"We are working toward rendering the region independent from Russian gas supplies before the year is out," the PM said.

Kallas had previously criticized Aas for leaving the matter of the terminal at the last minute.

The economy minister said via a press release that the government's Thursday decision covers launching preparations for a suitable mooring jetty in Paldiski and connecting it to the Balticconnector pipeline.

"The goal is to allow a terminal to be set up by as early as November," Aas said.

Estonia needs to continue negotiations with Finland and Latvia in terms of what type of terminal is needed as both countries' need for gas is much greater than Estonia's.

"The investment volume is €500 million, which is a lot of money, and we should determine whether out interests align with those of Latvia and Finland. Why? Because Estonia's annual gas consumption is 5 terawatt-hours (TWh), while it is 30 TWh for Finland and 14 TWh for Latvia," Kallas said.

The PM added that the supplementary budget holds funding for an LNG terminal, while specifying an exact sum will require further information from the economy ministry.

"The hope today is to have a floating terminal up and running in six months for which we will have to cooperate with neighbors. They have a greater need for gas than us but lack such a uniquely suitable location and the opportunity to get it done in such a short time," Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) said.

Members of the government have previously said that Estonia should construct a regional LNG terminal as the country's own gas consumption is too modest to warrant building one just for Estonia.

Finland should launch the stationary Hamina LNG terminal in fall that is expected to cover a third of the Finns' gas needs in a few years' time.

The European Union has decided to shake its dependence on Russian gas by the end of the decade at the latest. The geopolitical situation has heightened the risk of disruptions to gas supply from Russia even before that time. Latvia, Estonia and Finland would currently lose 45 percent of annual consumption were Russia to discontinue deliveries, most of which concerns Finland.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:40

Statistics Estonia: First 2021 census dataset to be released in June

15:37

Ukrainian war refugees deported by Russia entering EU via Estonia Updated

15:14

State searching for additional accomodation for refugees

14:57

SDE leader: Ossinovski likely to run in next year's Riigikogu elections

14:14

Prosecution charges Kersti Kracht and Hillar Teder

14:10

PPA: 546 refugees from Ukraine arrive in Estonia on Thursday

13:48

Party politicians debate Ukraine situation, Estonia's defense capability

13:22

Port of Tallinn: No layoffs yet resulted from Ukraine invasion disruption

12:56

Severe Covid hospitalizations number 141, four deaths

12:46

Government approves bill aimed at making pending court decisions public

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

31.03

Estonia simplifies coronavirus travel rules from Friday

31.03

Halonen compares Baltics joining NATO to belonging to Soviet Union

31.03

Mask rule will not be dropped this week

31.03

Refugees start moving out of Tallinn's hotels

30.03

Estonian PM: We need a NATO division

31.03

Estonian government to leave symbols of aggression undefined

08:28

Ukrainian citizen's spouse denied temporary protection at Estonian border

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: