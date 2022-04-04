Port of Tallinn paying out €25.5 million in profit dividends

The state-owned Port of Tallinn (AS Tallinna Sadam) has reported that it will pay €25.5 million in dividends, arising from net profits of €25.6 million for 2021.

The Port of Tallinn made the announcement via a shareholders' AGM notice published Monday.

The roster of shareholders who will be receiving dividends – which work out at €0.097 per share – is planned for confirmation on May 4.

AS Tallinna Sadam board members are instructing shareholders to adopt the resolutions of the general meeting without convening a meeting, with the ballot being held electronically to April 5.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

