Finnish paper: Two German NATO minehunters patrolling Gulf of Finland

Two German minehunter vessels are patrolling the Gulf of Finland, between Helsinki and Tallinn, on behalf of NATO, Finnish evening paper Iltalehti reports on its website.

The two ships are both Frankenthal-class minehunters commissioned in the 1990s, and are at sea off the Finnish coast close to the Porkkalanniemi headland, Iltalehti reports (link in Finnish).

Mine-clearing would be key in mitigating military operations aimed at, for instance, the Åland/Ahvenanmaa islands, the Hanko peninsula, or the Estonian coast, Iltalehti reports.

While the Bundeswehr has not provided details on the vessels, Iltalehti says that the FGS Fulda was off the coast of Porkkalanniemi from 4 p.m. on Sunday, having left port from Kiel, Germany last Thursday, while the other ship, the FGS Datteln, is also in the vicinity.

The vessels can be tracked in real time on the Maritime Traffic website, Iltalehti reports.

Finland, Estonia and NATO have a joint plan in place for the defense of both shores of the 130-km (80-mile)-wide Gulf of Finland during any conflict or crisis scenario, Iltalehti reports.

The Type 332 Frankenthal-class minehunter vessels number a dozen in active service, and are constructed of non-magnetic steel.

The original Iltalehti piece (in Finnish) is here.

