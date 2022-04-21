State companies to pay over €124 million in dividends this year

News
Money.
Money. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The government on Thursday approved state company dividends for 2022 at over €124 million euros.

"We approved the 2022 dividends of state-owned companies at over €124 million," Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said at the government press conference on Thursday.

The largest dividend payment will come from energy giant Eesti Energia at €46.7 million. State real estate manager Riigi Kinnisvara AS will pay €34.8 million, Port of Tallinn €25.5 million and lottery operator Eesti Lotto €13.9 million.

Smaller divided payments will be made by national mail carrier Eesti Post (2.8 million), Kredex (€422,000), Vireen (€230,000) and the Estonian Environmental Research Center (€25,000).

Major state companies that will not be paying dividends this year include power transmission system operator Elering, Estonian Railways, Nordic Aviation Group, Tallinn Airport and Rail Baltic Estonia.

State companies paid €97.5 million in dividends for 2020 last year. The largest dividend payers were Riigi Kinnisvara AS, Elering and Port of Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21.04

Minister: Several ways to provide LNG terminal developer with guarantee

21.04

Baerbock: Germany will support Estonian security, as Russian threat is real

21.04

Covid forecast: 2,500 new cases, less than 170 patients in hospital

21.04

State companies to pay over €124 million in dividends this year

21.04

It is now possible to register a traffic accident using a mobile phone

21.04

Nataliya Kuksa: Shame on you, Russia!

21.04

Russia shuts Baltic states' consulates in St. Petersburg, Pskov

21.04

Aggregate ratings: Reform Party increases lead

21.04

Economy minister: I will continue in office

21.04

Estonia on Russia's actions in Ukraine: This is genocide

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

20.04

Expert: We need to prepare for a difficult summer

21.04

Estonia on Russia's actions in Ukraine: This is genocide

21.04

Latvian Saeima: Russia committing genocide in Ukraine

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

18.04

Paper: Biggest shipwreck of its kind unearthed at Tallinn construction site

21.04

Baerbock: Germany will support Estonian security, as Russian threat is real

21.04

Ukrainian MPs in Estonia: Russian actions in Ukraine genocide

21.04

Riigikogu passes law banning symbols of aggression

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: