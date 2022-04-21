State companies to pay over €124 million in dividends this year

The government on Thursday approved state company dividends for 2022 at over €124 million euros.

"We approved the 2022 dividends of state-owned companies at over €124 million," Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said at the government press conference on Thursday.

The largest dividend payment will come from energy giant Eesti Energia at €46.7 million. State real estate manager Riigi Kinnisvara AS will pay €34.8 million, Port of Tallinn €25.5 million and lottery operator Eesti Lotto €13.9 million.

Smaller divided payments will be made by national mail carrier Eesti Post (2.8 million), Kredex (€422,000), Vireen (€230,000) and the Estonian Environmental Research Center (€25,000).

Major state companies that will not be paying dividends this year include power transmission system operator Elering, Estonian Railways, Nordic Aviation Group, Tallinn Airport and Rail Baltic Estonia.

State companies paid €97.5 million in dividends for 2020 last year. The largest dividend payers were Riigi Kinnisvara AS, Elering and Port of Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!