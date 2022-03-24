Tallinn Music Week 2022 joining forces with Station Narva this May

This year, the international music and urban festival and music industry conference Tallinn Music Week (TMW) is teaming up with Station Narva to host a five-day festival spanning Estonia's two eponymous cities from May 4-8.

"On February 24, the world changed — and it concerns us all," Helen Sildna, founder and director of TMW and Station Narva said according to a press release. "TMW is taking place for the 14th time. Since 2018, we have also been organizing Station Narva in Estonia's easternmost, border city, where the EU begins. TMW will take place in Tallinn and Narva as a statement of solidarity: each of us in Europe is as safe and strong as our border states and communities."

Sildna said that organizers of the festival hope that it will be a unifying and insightful experience, and serve as proof of music and culture creating collaboration and solidarity.

"Our thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine, fighting for their lives in an unjust war by the Russian regime, as well as with artists and partners in Russia, many of them risking their livelihoods by protesting in the streets," she added.

TMW 2022 will kick off in Tallinn on May 4 with a free concert by Ukrainian artist Ivan Dorn at Telliskivi Creative City.

The festival continue over the weekend in Narva on May 7-8.

"Music unites people — music is one of the best healers of political wounds," said Narva Mayor Katri Raik. "This is why Tallinn Music Week is especially welcome in Narva. It is also time to say it loud and proud — Narva, together with our good partners, will do everything possible to make Narva a European Capital of Culture in 2037."

Concerts in Tallinn will take place in various venues ranging from the picturesque Old Town to hip former industrial areas including Telliskivi Creative City and Port Noblessner. In Narva, the festival will span from Art Club Ro-Ro and Culture House Rugodiv to the main stage at the old Kreenholm Textile Factory, once home to the world's largest cotton spinning mill.

Saturday's music program in Narva will open at Resurrection of Christ Orthodox Cathedral with "Da pacem Domine," a concert program of works by Arvo Pärt performed by the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir under the conducting of Tõnu Kaljuste.

This year's lineups will include some 150 artists of various genres from all over Europe as well as from North America, Africa and the Middle East.

The music industry conference to take place in the framework of the festival is also slated to host more than 500 representatives of the international music industry.

Click here for tickets, schedules and more info.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!