Gallery: President Alar Karis visits Narva, holds town hall with locals

News
President Alar Karis visited Narva and other parts of Ida-Viru County on Thursday. May 5, 2022.
Open gallery
38 photos
News

President Alar Karis is currently on a visit to Ida-Viru County in Northeastern Estonia, where he visited the border city of Narva on Thursday. Meeting with city residents on Thursday evening, the head of state stressed that the people of Narva, just as all Ida-Viru County residents, are "our people."

"We are all 'our people' to one another," Karis told city residents at the University of Tartu Narva College according to a press release. "Narva is a typical Estonian city. It has its own peculiarities and histories, just like Tartu, Maardu, Tallinn or Pärnu do, but it's otherwise a typical Estonian city."

Fielding questions from local residents, the head of state said that there are no taboo topics in Estonia.

"We have to talk about everything that affects and interests our people," he said. "Estonia is a democratic country — people can think differently and speak differently here. We can agree to disagree, but what's important is that we discuss things and that we know what others' opinions are."

On the subject of May 9, which is celebrated in Russia and communities abroad as Victory Day, Karis stressed that it is also Europe Day, and a symbol of the hope that there may never be war in Europe again. He expressed hope that everyone in Estonia will have enough tact to commemorate the fallen of World War II in a way that won't hurt anyone.

Several questions asked by the public were in connection with the war in Ukraine. The president stressed that Estonia is continuing to help Ukraine with both arms and humanitarian aid. "We have to do everything we can to ensure that the war in Ukraine comes to an end," he said.

In response to residents' queries, Karis reaffirmed that Estonia is currently not under threat of war.

"I don't believe that Russia is going to start testing a NATO member state," he said. "But we have to boost our defense capability to the point where no one even wants to ever attack us. If our neighboring countries Finland and Sweden wish to join NATO, they'll find that collective defense is more effective than each country is capable of alone."

The president likewise highlighted that Ida-Viru County residents are clearly increasingly interested in learning the Estonian language, but added that an issue has emerged in finding sufficient Estonian language teachers to meet this demand.

President visits local businesses in region

The head of state also visited mayonnaise and condensed milk producer Polven Foods in Kohtla-Järve, Lammas ja Roos ("The Sheep and the Rose"), a family restaurant in Iisaku, and cheese producer Alutaguse Juust.

Meeting with students at Kiviõli First High School, the Estonian president stressed that it is worth both everyone themselves and the state as a whole investing into education.

He also recommended that young people study abroad and get to know other cultures, if possible, as this will help them better understand the world as well as find solutions to problems.

On Friday, President Karis will continue his visit to Ida-Viru County in Purtse, Sillamäe and Alutaguse.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:13

Baltic foreign ministers visit Ukraine

12:49

Gallery: President Alar Karis visits Narva, holds town hall with locals

12:43

Negotiations for LNG mooring quay between Alexela and Elering fail

12:23

Estonian MEPs in trouble with Strasbourg police Updated

12:12

Norman Aas: Punishing journalists surprising in scope of general law

11:41

Estonia closes St. Petersburg, Pskov consulates

11:10

Paide book place in Tipner Trophy final for second time ever

10:40

Ida-Viru County shifting focus from Russian to Latvian tourists

10:12

Council preparing 3 scenarios for Estonia's future coronavirus outbreaks

09:44

Estonian police chief: We are becoming more vigilant as 'Victory Day' nears

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

05.05

Estonia expels pro-Kremlin hate-speech individual

05.05

Ukrainian refugee's 'Slava Ukraini' design chosen for new Estonian €2 coin

05.05

Land Board uploads new aerial photographs of Estonia

05.05

Journalists fined over Swedbank piece raises Estonia press freedoms worries

03.05

Estonia jumps to fourth in 2022 World Press Freedom Index rankings

04.05

Estonian police prepared for spontaneous May 9 provocations

05.05

Price of salmon up 80 percent on year

05.05

Gallery: Canada, South Korea, Luxembourg flags raised at NATO CCDCOE

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: