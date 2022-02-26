Gallery: Giant Ukrainian flag displayed in Ida-Viru County town

A 100-square-meter Ukrainian flag was displayed in solidarity with Ukraine in the eastern mining town of Kiviõli on Saturday, as support rallies took place across Estonia.

The 46-meter-long and 1.8-meter-wide blue-yellow flag was unrolled at Kiviõli Adventure Center (Kiviõli Seikluskeskus) this afternoon.

Aleksei Basmanov, the head of the Tallinn company Reklaamipaigaldus OÜ, had the idea to show solidary with Ukraine on Friday. It is not yet known what will happen to the flag.

Data from Statistics Estonia show that more than 3,200 Ukrainians lived in Ida-Viru County last year.

A rally attracting thousands of people took place in Tallinn on Saturday to show solidarity with Ukraine and call for an end to Russia's invasion of the country. Smaller protests also took place in Tartu and Narva.

