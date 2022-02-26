Gallery: Thousands gather at Tallinn protest in solidarity with Ukraine

Thousands of people gathered on and around Tallinn's Freedom Square on Saturday afternoon to express solidarity with Ukraine and call for Russia to halt its invasion.

The event started with the Ukrainian and Estonian national anthems and President Alar Karis gave a speech. A concert will start at 4 p.m.

Estonian-Ukrainian organizations and Estonian civil society associations organized the protest.

The head of the Estonian Congress of Ukrainians Vira Konyk, musician Ruslan Trochynskyi, head of the Estonian Student Union Marcus Ehasoo, the head of the Estonian Youth Association Triin Roos and others also spoke.

Ukrainian ambassador to Estonia Mariana Betsa wrote in social media that she was "deeply moved" but the "thousands and thousands of people in Tallinn" who supported Ukraine.

Deeply moved. Thousands and thousands of people in Tallinn to support Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/MJ8jGXqHXZ — Mariana Betsa (@Mariana_Betsa) February 26, 2022

Similar protests were held in Tartu and Narva earlier in the day.

ETV will be broadcasting live from the event HERE.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine having massed tens of thousands of troops on the country's north, east and southern borders over the last several months.

