ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

May 9 parade forbidden on Narva streets, moved to sidewalks ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Victory Day is often symbolized by red carnations (picture is illustrative).
Victory Day is often symbolized by red carnations (picture is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The organizer of a planned Soviet Victory Day march at the border city of Narva, whose municipal authorities forbade the event, at least on public roads, following a police decision, has both hailed the city's decision and announced that the march will be held on the sidewalk instead, according to regional daily Põhjarannik, as reported by BNS.

Larissa Olenina, the event's organizer and deputy chair of Narva city council, announced on social media Thursday that the mayor and the city government acted correctly when when they barred the march, which marks the end of World War II and is a major celebration in the Russian Federation, following a police decision on a technicality.

"The main thing is that we maintain peace and act in accordance with the law," Olenina reportedly wrote.

"We will meet at Peetri Square at 1 p.m. We will have an excellent concert-meeting! There will be many songs, poems, beautiful balloons. Come along! Take flowers and portraits with you! Then we will progress onto a good, wide sidewalk, and proceed along sidewalks and pedestrian crossings, observing all traffic rules. Once at the common grave, we will conduct one more meeting," she continued.

"Irritate no one, do not yield to emotions, and do not react to the actions of provocateurs," she further advised.

Narva city government had decided not to give the procession the go-ahead on Wednesday evening, according to Põhjarannik.

Narva Mayor Aleksei Jevgrafov told the daily that the ban only concerns the movement of pedestrians in areas of vehicular traffic.

"The prohibition is based on my not having an approval from the police. Without it, I can't issue any such permit. This concerns all events, not just those of May 9," the mayor said, adding that the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) reversed their original decision on Wednesday afternoon, after 4 p.m., and refused their approval of the event. 

The mayor also called on everyone to maintain the peace.

"There's no need to raise panic and unnecessary hysteria. The meeting will take place, people will be able to move, but it has to be in a cultured and polite manner, respecting and commemorating the veterans," Jevgrafov said.

According to the mayor, the organizer of the event was supposed to provide seven traffic organizers, who had the appropriate qualifications. The PPA, however, established that only two of the seven had said qualification, hence the last-minute decision and moving of the procession to the sidewalk only.

Victory Day is celebtrated in Russia, and other countries formerly a part of the Soviet Union, on May 9, the day when hostilities officially ceased in that combatant nation. Amongst other former western allies, the date is generally May 8, when, for instance, it is referred to as VE Day, in the UK, though not marked by any processions or events, other than on major milestone anniversaries.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

narvanarva city councilvictory day 2019


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
10:03

Business offices of Vjatšeslav Leedo searched by police

09:07

Estonian population increases by over 5,000 in 2018

08.05

Isamaa choosing leader, governing board, Saturday

08.05

85 Polling stations to be set up in Tallinn for EU elections

08.05

Party of former minister Kristina Ojuland seeking merger with EKRE

08.05

Gallery: President Kaljulaid visits Spring Storm exercise Updated

07.05

Gallery: Polish armed forces head hints at Baltic States air defense system

07.05

No comment on Kaljulaid-Putin meet from Lithuanian president

Opinion
16:42

Ex-Centre MP Valeri Korb becomes Kohtla-Järve development advisor

16:24

2016 letter requested Estonian government reopen MS Estonia investigation

15:32

Some Le Pen views too leftist, says EKRE leader

14:53

EKRE having difficulties replacing Kuusik

13:59

President Kaljulaid joins European leaders in election participation call

Business
08.05

Consumer prices increase by 1.3 percent in April

08.05

European Commission raises 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8 percent

07.05

Outgoing Bank of Estonia governor: Bank had a good year

07.05

Balticconnector gas interconnection to be completed by beginning of 2020

07.05

Domestic electricity production facing paradigm shift

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

EU Elections panel
Latest news
18:10

Prosecutor argument in Port of Tallinn case without merit, says lawyer

17:01

May 9 parade forbidden on Narva streets, moved to sidewalks

16:42

Ex-Centre MP Valeri Korb becomes Kohtla-Järve development advisor

16:24

2016 letter requested Estonian government reopen MS Estonia investigation

15:32

Some Le Pen views too leftist, says EKRE leader

14:53

EKRE having difficulties replacing Kuusik

13:59

President Kaljulaid joins European leaders in election participation call

13:06

Two new suspects in Danske money laundering case

12:04

British minister at Spring Storm: I'm quite impressed with Estonia's forces

10:51

Ferry Leiger to return to Hiiumaa route Friday

10:03

Business offices of Vjatšeslav Leedo searched by police

09:07

Estonian population increases by over 5,000 in 2018

08.05

Isamaa choosing leader, governing board, Saturday

08.05

85 Polling stations to be set up in Tallinn for EU elections

08.05

Research: EU Single Market membership boosts per capita income €445 a year

08.05

Riivo Tuvike named Tallinn Airport CEO

08.05

Cross-border beer trade still going strong, says breweries association

08.05

Independent brewery Tanker expands production capacity, opens new plant

08.05

New Eckerö Line ferry to add substantially to Tallinn city traffic

08.05

Party of former minister Kristina Ojuland seeking merger with EKRE

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: