Flight restrictions in eastern Estonia, Tallinn in place for May 9

A drone in fight (photo is illustrative).
A drone in fight (photo is illustrative). Source: (PPA)
Flight restrictions are being put in place in Estonia from Sunday, ahead of Monday's 'Victory Day', which in the Russian Federation marks the end of World War Two.

The restrictions, put in place by the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet), cover large areas of Tartu County, including over Tartu city, and of Ida-Viru County, while a smaller area in the airspace over Tallinn will be similarly restricted.

The flight ban applies to drones as well as to piloted aircraft.

In Tartu County, the restriction runs from 8 a.m. on Monday, May 9, to 10 p.m. the same day, and covers much of the Estonian coast of Peipsi järv and adjacent land in Jõgeva and Tartu counties, as well as Tartu itself (see map below).

Tartu and Jõgeva counties' flight restriction area, Monday May 9 2022. Source: Transport Board

The Ida-Viru County flight restriction starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, and ends at midnight on Tuesday, May 10. The restricted area runs from the Narva River, which marks the Estonian-Russian border, along the Baltic cost to just east of the town of Sillamäe, and extends down to the north shore of the Narva Reservoir.

Areas of Ida-Viru County restricted to flights, May 8-May 10 2022. Source: Transport Board

A much smaller area of a 1km radius is centered on Filtri tee and the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) cemetery.

Restricted flight area over Filtri tee cemetery, May 9 2022. Source: Transport Board

This area is closed to flights of any kind from 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, to 11 p.m. on Monday, May 9, while the restricted zone stretches to 120m altitude.

The EDF cemetery is home to the "Bronze Soldier" statue, somewhat of a mecca for those commemorating May 9. Given the current security situation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this year's procession to the statue is not going ahead, while recently-passed legislation bars the display of any symbols which could be interpreted to be glorifying Russian militarism, including those which have been seen on display on May 9 in previous years.

Filtri tee itself is also closed to traffic May 8-9.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Flight restrictions in eastern Estonia, Tallinn in place for May 9

