Finance minister wants to fund LNG terminal from supplementary budget

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal should be developed as soon as possible so Estonia can turn its back on Russian gas and funding should come from the supplementary budget, Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) said on Thursday.

The minister said the purpose of this budget will be to protect and build resilience against the consequences of Russia's war in Ukraine.

This means military and civil protection must be strengthened, the immediate consequences of war addressed and energy security ensured.

Pentus-Rosimannus said Estonia must break its dependence on Russian gas to ensure its energy security.

"It is now clear to everyone that we must give up Russian gas altogether as soon as possible. This needs a two-tier plan," she wrote on social media.

Firstly, investments must be made so Estonia can switch to different energy sources.

"Secondly, there is an urgent need for alternative sources of supply. The most realistic way to do this is to create the capacity to receive LNG. I very much hope to add what is needed to start the terminal to the supplementary budget," said Pentus-Rosimannus.

The finance minister said it is also necessary to create fuel reserves for next winter.

