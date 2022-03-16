Energy commissioner: U.S. to support Europe in giving up Russian gas

News
Kadri Simson.
Kadri Simson. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said that the United States will support Europe's efforts to wean itself off Russian gas.

Simson told CNN that Europe is working toward disconnecting from Russian gas, which the U.S. will support with LNG deliveries.

"LNG deliveries have already grown by leaps and bounds, mostly from UDA," Simson said.

"It has helped us this winter. We also have contacts with other trustworthy partners," the commissioner added.

The European Union on Tuesday officially approved new sanctions for Russia, "including an energy sector investments ban, even though with exceptions in place for civilian nuclear energy and the transport back to Europe of some energy products."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:18

Cinamon leaving Kosmos cinema for good

17:50

War refugees can now apply for subsistence benefits in Tartu

17:24

Raadio 4 editor: In short, Russian-language media landscape is in chaos

17:23

Estonian PM: West should not say it will not intervene in Ukraine

17:02

Seeder to run for Riigikogu speaker against Ratas

16:49

Estonian local governments requesting additional support for refugees

16:20

Economy minister: State could lower price of fuel by 50 cents using taxes

15:51

Center appealing to members to help make €850,000 penalty payment

15:18

Concerns over Kohtla-Järve pupils expressing support for Putin regime

14:48

Environment minister: All sides need to be heeded in logging volume debate

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.03

Prime Minister: Our goal is Putin's complete isolation

15.03

Interest in coming to Estonia and finding work growing in Russia

15.03

Experts: Russia not strong enough to take Kyiv

14.03

Government to lift coronavirus restrictions from Tuesday

15.03

Former president: NATO-Russia Founding Act should be scrapped

12:36

Estonian tech regulator to restrict access to seven Russian websites Updated

15.03

Riigikogu passes communication calling for no-fly zone over Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: