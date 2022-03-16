Energy commissioner: U.S. to support Europe in giving up Russian gas

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said that the United States will support Europe's efforts to wean itself off Russian gas.

Simson told CNN that Europe is working toward disconnecting from Russian gas, which the U.S. will support with LNG deliveries.

"LNG deliveries have already grown by leaps and bounds, mostly from UDA," Simson said.

"It has helped us this winter. We also have contacts with other trustworthy partners," the commissioner added.

The European Union on Tuesday officially approved new sanctions for Russia, "including an energy sector investments ban, even though with exceptions in place for civilian nuclear energy and the transport back to Europe of some energy products."

