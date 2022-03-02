Estonian ministry mulls Yandex taxi ban

A car in Yandex.Taxi livery in Jõhvi.
A car in Yandex.Taxi livery in Jõhvi. Source: Yandex.Taxi
A ban on Yandex taxi service must be discussed, Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) told ERR on Tuesday. The Reform Party has made a proposal to the ministry.

Aas said sanctions have the greatest effect when they are enacted with all the EU member states, but the government is still discussing a ban.

"Today, the Estonian government has not imposed any additional restrictions in addition to the European Union's sanctions, but discussions on these possibilities will certainly continue in the government in the coming days," the minister said.

At the beginning of February, the Data Protection Inspectorate advised people to avoid using the app-based service.

"I hope our people take this recommendation seriously," Aas said.

The mayor of Vilnius Remigijus Šimašius has appealed to the Lithuanian government to ban the service. Tallinn Council politicians, led by the Reform Party, have made a similar proposal.

Editor: Helen Wright

