Increased demand behind ride hailing app's taxis' higher prices

Demand for taxis using ride hailing apps has significantly increased since spring and transport company Bolt has said this is behind recent price rises.

ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) looked into why the prices of taxis called by apps have risen over recent months on Tuesday's broadcast.

The show spoke to Alina who often uses ride hailing apps to get to work. She told AK her fares have risen in recent months.

In May and June a ride cost between €2 and €3, but since mid-June prices have risen significantly. The highest price she recalled was €12 for a five-six minute ride. Waiting times have also increased.

"It's very expensive and inconvenient," she said, adding the problem has also been noticed by her friends and applies to both Bolt and Yandex.

Eva Liisa Rikkas, head of Bolti's driving service in Estonia, said the company has not increased its prices recently.

"However, we can see higher demand since spring when the restrictions ended. There are a lot of many customers, there is more movement," Rikkas said.

This can be felt in longer waiting times or the availability of cheaper cars, she said. Increased demand also raises the price.

"We can see increased demand during peak hours as well as at weekends, big events, weather for sure [has an impact]. If it is rainy or windy outside, we can also see that demand is growing," Rikkas said, adding the company is waiting for new drivers.

The prices of conventional taxis have also increased, AK reported.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!