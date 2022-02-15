Minister's proposal to extend opening hours to 1 a.m. not supported

News
A bartender making a cocktail.
A bartender making a cocktail. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A proposal to extend entertainment venues' open hours by two hours to 1 a.m. was not supported by the government on Tuesday and will be discussed again next week.

The idea was pushed by Minister of Enterprise and IT Andres Sutt (Reform).

"As the workload of hospitals continues to rise, it was not possible to make the decision today," he said. The topic will be discussed again next Tuesday.

Additionally, neither the hospitals nor Health Board proposed new restrictions. "Today we stayed with exactly the same restrictions that apply," Sutt said.

The minister said Reform would like to remove more restrictions if the opportunity arises. The Center Party, the coalition partner, agrees.

"We want to keep society as open as possible [...] Currently, the number of people infected [with coronavirus] in hospitals is growing and no changes could be made in this situation," Sutt said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:28

Center Party doesn't support whistleblower act without amendments

16:22

OSCE: Monday's Belarus response on military exercise again unsatisfactory

15:51

New Russian ambassador to Estonia starts work

15:18

Thaw revealing annual pothole damage on roads

14:57

National Hertiage Board to renew Tallinn Old Town protection regulation

13:35

Minister's proposal to extend opening hours to 1 a.m. not supported

13:23

Coalition disputing amendments to income tax-free minimum

12:43

Canadian-Estonian donates more than €2 million to University of Tartu

12:14

Data showing fall in Covid rates may be result of reduced testing

11:42

Foreign ministry secretary general: Diplomacy on Ukraine still has chance

11:12

Audit: High-speed rural internet roll-out requires better organization

11:02

Finnish paper: Two German NATO minehunters patrolling Gulf of Finland Updated

10:45

Coronavirus update: 305 patients, 3,514 new cases, 7 deaths

10:19

Estonia's unemployment fell in 2021

09:55

275,000 tax returns already submitted

09:24

Justice minister opposes day off in lieu if state holiday falls at weekend

08:52

Prime minister: United western stance has been negative surprise for Russia

08:18

Kelly Sildaru wins bronze in Beijing

14.02

Züleyxa Izmailova quits the Green Party

14.02

Isotonitazene drug use becoming more widespread in Estonia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

14.02

Defense minister: Allies have agreed to pull military presence out of Mali

14.02

Defense minister: No direct Russia threat to Estonia, but risk rising

08:18

Kelly Sildaru wins bronze in Beijing

12.02

Stefan to represent Estonia at Eurovision Song Contest 2022

14.02

Isotonitazene drug use becoming more widespread in Estonia

14.02

Prime minister: Diplomatic options for Ukraine running out

11:02

Finnish paper: Two German NATO minehunters patrolling Gulf of Finland Updated

14.02

Züleyxa Izmailova quits the Green Party

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: