Minister's proposal to extend opening hours to 1 a.m. not supported

A proposal to extend entertainment venues' open hours by two hours to 1 a.m. was not supported by the government on Tuesday and will be discussed again next week.

The idea was pushed by Minister of Enterprise and IT Andres Sutt (Reform).

"As the workload of hospitals continues to rise, it was not possible to make the decision today," he said. The topic will be discussed again next Tuesday.

Additionally, neither the hospitals nor Health Board proposed new restrictions. "Today we stayed with exactly the same restrictions that apply," Sutt said.

The minister said Reform would like to remove more restrictions if the opportunity arises. The Center Party, the coalition partner, agrees.

"We want to keep society as open as possible [...] Currently, the number of people infected [with coronavirus] in hospitals is growing and no changes could be made in this situation," Sutt said.

--

