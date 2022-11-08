Justice chancellor: Filming in class may be lawful as proof of bullying

News
Ülle Madise.
Ülle Madise. Source: Kairit Leibold / ERR
News

A school pupil could legitimately film a teacher's activities without the latter being aware of it, in some cases, for example when proof was required of a teacher bullying the student, Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise says, with reference both to European Union regulations and to domestic precedent.

One individual had approached the Chancellor of Justice expressing concerns along the opposite lines, ie. where several teachers had allegedly been intimidated by parents after students had secretly made such recordings in class, while the parents had later "maliciously used this recording against the teacher", ERR reports.

The applicant asked Madise whether the student was allowed to record a class and whether this is in line with the rights of the teacher and the other pupils.

Madise acknowledged in response that such a situation can be particularly disturbing. 

She wrote in her response that: "In order to achieve peace of mind in school classes and to minimize the tension that clandestine recording of lessons can cause for teachers, the school can establish rules for the use of mobile phones or other recording devices in its code of conduct. Students will be obliged to follow the school rules."

She also stressed that apart from establishing these rules, schools could also consider explaining to students and parents the principles of personal data protection and the reasons for establishing rules. "In this way, one can contribute to the adoption of a mutually respectful communication culture in a school. The school, as the teacher's employer, must stand up for that teacher's safe working environment. Among other things, an employer must implement measures to prevent health damage resulting from psycho-social risk factors," the chancellor added.

At the same time Madise added that recording in a school class is not necessarily illegal.

"An audio recording on which an individual can be identified is classified as personal data. However, if the student uses this recording solely for personal purposes and does not distribute or publicize it in an unauthorized way, for example on social media, then these personal data protection rules do not apply," Madise said, referring to point 11 of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

According to the GDPR, in certain cases the legitimate interest and the need to prove harassment may outstrip the data subjects' right to privacy.

Madise also pointed to domestic precedent (link in Estonian) which she said demonstrated secret recordings can be used to assert a person's rights.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:48

Prime minister: My being nominated next NATO chief 'extremely unlikely'

11:50

Reform nominates Andres Sutt new Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee chair

11:29

Justice chancellor: Filming in class may be lawful as proof of bullying

11:09

ERR in the US: Americans divided, tired going into midterm elections

10:57

Elderly and single-parent families most affected by poverty

10:50

Gas association: LNG infrastructure only way to secure cheap gas prices

10:31

Anett Kontaveit to take part in Dubai World Tennis League tournament

10:04

Expert: Scholtz' Beijing visit splits Europe

09:12

Banks less generous with home loans

08:57

Statistics: Tourism up 21 percent on year to September

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.11

Gallery: NATO Maritime Group vessels dock in Tallinn

01.11

Julianna Jurtšenko: Switch to teaching in Estonian could end in disaster

07.11

Six weapons go missing at internal security college, rector resigns

07.11

Former President Kaljulaid: Russia trying to drag out war in Ukraine

07.11

Tallink MyStar to start service on November 20

07.11

Baltic German influences: From dark humor to table manners

07.11

State support measures reduce October private electricity bills by a third Updated

07.11

Mihkelson resigns as Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee chair

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: