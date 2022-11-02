Kuku Raadio pulls 'Muuli ja Aavik' talk show over Mihkelson comments

News
Kalle Muuli.
Kalle Muuli. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Editor-in-chief of Postimees Grupp's commercial Kuku Raadio station Madis Kimmel said that he has taken Isamaa politician and former journalist Kalle Muuli's political talk show "Muuli and Aavik" off the air over remarks the latter made concerning the Marko Mihkelson scandal.

Kalle Muuli, who works as adviser to Isamaa's Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Kristjan Järvan, recited details of the court action involving the children of the wife of Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee chair Marko Mihkelson (Reform) on the October 28 show.

Journalistic ethics suggests details pertaining to minors should not be discussed in public in such a manner. Chancellor of Justice and Estonia's Children's Ombudsman Ülle Madise has also suggested that media coverage of the topic has done irreparable harm to the children.

Madis Kimmel, editor-in-chief of Kuku Raadio, told ERR that the station, after consulting with its lawyers, decided to remove the October 28 episode to stop Kuku from disseminating the information and pull the entire talk show from its program.

"Our position in this matter is that, as a balanced journalistic publication, we keep facts and opinions separate, and that this principle was violated in this case to an extent to warrant the show's removal," Kimmel said.

Kimmel could not say when a decision could be expected in terms of whether the show will continue at a later date.

The October 28 episode saw Muuli partnered with Postimees journalist Andrus Karnau in place of regular co-host Marti Aavik.

Kuku raadio is owned by Postimees Grupp that also operates the Postimees news portal that first broke the Mihkelson story.

Postimees wrote on October 27 that a parent discovered images of their child in inappropriate poses in the child's smartphone a few years ago on which the minor was naked or only wearing scant clothing.

The daily emphasized that criminal proceedings were not brought against the politician. Even though one of the child's parents found the photos disturbing, the other did not. Despite the details leaking, the story was not published at the time to protect the interests of the children.

While the authorities described Mihkelson's conduct in taking the photographs as insensible, it was not found to qualify as a criminal offense.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:03

Madise: Mihkelson scandal handling has done irreparable damage to the kids

15:58

UK, Estonian military reservist organizations ink cooperation memorandum

15:17

State food aid to reach over 26,000 people in Q4 2022

15:13

Kuku Raadio pulls 'Muuli ja Aavik' talk show over Mihkelson comments

14:49

Language Board chief: Russian, English both put equal pressure on Estonian

14:48

Reform MP to 'Pealtnägija': I'm staying in politics for the time being

14:37

Estonian Defense Force units set to be boosted by reservists

14:34

Finland and Estonia both interested in reopening Kotka-Sillamäe ferry line

14:23

Margus Vals: Energy needs to be affordable, green and available

14:07

Government approves bill to strip third country nationals' gun ownership

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.10

Colonel: Russians know they cannot afford to surrender Kherson

01.11

Expert: Kherson may soon be scene of major Russian propaganda offensive

01.11

EKRE Tallinn councilor: Driving car into cyclist was 'defensive measure' Updated

01.11

Defense league knitwear for Ukraine drive proves hugely popular

01.11

Finland: Estonia must buy share in LNG terminal for priority access

01.11

Furniture producer Standard closing Tallinn plant, laying off employees

01.11

Julianna Jurtšenko: Switch to teaching in Estonian could end in disaster

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: