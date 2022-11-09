Education minister supports school filming ban

Tõnis Lukas.
Tõnis Lukas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Minister of Education and Research Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) would support a filming and audio recording ban in schools to protect teachers' privacy.

Lukas does not agree with installing cameras in the classroom or that students should be able to film classes for "so-called self-defense".

"Blackmailing a teacher by using video recordings or any form of smart recording is not allowed. This must be ruled out as it makes teachers feel insecure and teachers may leave [the profession]. We could do this by force of law, as is being prepared in the Republic of Latvia. But first, we will review the situations and analyze the chancellor of justice's response to one specific case and take a position accordingly," the minister told Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

"Perhaps this can be laid down in school rules of procedure, but I think that, in order to curb the development of such tendencies and to provide teachers with certainty, there needs to be a legal provision and a law to protect teachers in their work [places]," he added.

Earlier this week, the Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise said children do have the right to make recordings of teachers in school in exceptional circumstances, but these must not be shared with others.

On Wednesday, the Data Protection Inspectorate said it did not believe rules around recordings need to be changed despite an increase in complaints.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamers

