ISS: Economic relations with Russia undermining Estonian security

News
Russian flag at Ivangorod Fortress, on the other side of the Estonian-Russian border.
Russian flag at Ivangorod Fortress, on the other side of the Estonian-Russian border. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Economic sanctions imposed on Russia limit the latter's ability to attack other countries, which is why reducing economic relations with Russia will help strengthen Estonian security, the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) said in its 2021-2022 yearbook published Tuesday.

"The more effective economic sanctions are imposed on Russia and the more isolated the Russian economy is from the global economy, the less capable Russia will be of sowing a real threat of war and carrying out aggression and warfare," the ISS said in its yearbook. "The fewer economic ties Estonia has with Russia, the stronger Estonian security will be."

The ISS noted that sanctions have a twofold impact, affecting business interests but also human rights and democratic values.

"When conducting business with collaborators or state-owned companies in a hostile foreign country, business as usual may at some point not be possible anymore," the ISS said. "The imposing of sanctions as a means of influence has seen increasing use both regionally and globally. Estonian entrepreneurs should likewise think wisely about with whom they are doing business."

The agency cited as an example a company whose success hinged on raw materials imported from a sanctioned country. Once they could no longer import the raw materials from there, however, the company lost its competitive edge and it had to withdraw from contracts it had in place.

"Entrepreneurs are dependent on foreign partners and, in the case of certain business models, on partners in sanctioned regions," the ISS wrote. "Economic logic fails where politics shape, direct and control the economy. Entrepreneurs have to understand that conducting business with sanctioned countries undermines Estonia and its allies' security, and that such a business direction will harm the entrepreneur."

The ISS likewise warned that Estonian entrepreneurs may be susceptible to political exploitation as well, such as by using lobbies to pressure the government or the public in the interests of the Russian Federation, for example. The agency recommended Estonian business-owners avoid such partnerships.

The ISS Yearbook 2021-2022 was published in Estonian on Tuesday and is available here (link to PDF).

The official English-language translation will be available in due course.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:12

Estonia supporting Mongolia's digital transformation

17:47

Another 500 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Estonia on Monday

17:11

Weekly: Saaremaa local paper Meie Maa looking at closure

16:47

Tartu to reduce size of planned Downtown Cultural Center

16:16

ISS: Economic relations with Russia undermining Estonian security

16:15

ISS: Security threats understated, guarding state secrets lacks resources

16:02

ISS: Right-wing extremist terrorism new potential threat

15:50

Survey: Kremlin channels lose significance with Russian-speakers in Estonia

15:26

Ukrainian official: Ukraine not asking EU countries to mediate with Russia

14:58

Union umbrella organization seeking €1,749 minimum wage for cultural sector

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

11.04

Yandex ban begins in Estonia on Monday Updated

08:40

Tallinn to buy 23 new trams from Polish manufacturer

11.04

Gallery: Anti-war protest depicting Bucha events in front of German Embassy

11.04

European Commission grants Estonian military mobility project €31 million

08.04

MP: Finland NATO accession would radically change Estonian security

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10:05

PPA in Narva stopping drivers who display 'Ribbon of Saint George'

11:52

Police bring criminal proceedings against Martin Repinski

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: