Sanctions have not yet reduced flow of goods from Russia to Estonia

Estonian-Russian border in Narva.
Estonian-Russian border in Narva. Source: ERR
Sanctions banning Russian and Belarusian haulers from entering the EU have not yet reduced the flow of goods coming across Estonia's eastern border.

The rules came into effect on Saturday but 147 trucks passed through the Narva border point on Sunday, the highest number for several weeks, ETV's evening news program "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Monday.

"The queue was up to 70 hours long on the Russian side. Currently, the queue is over 30 hours. The fact that Belarus and Russian trucks are now missing does not reduce this border crossing load. Freight transport has increased," said Ants Kutti, head of the MTA's external border.

Russian haulers have until the end of the week to leave Estonia.

Trucks from other countries can now be seen at the border crossing.

"We have noticed that Moldovan trucks, for example, have [started to] come in. Does this now mean that they are, so to speak, replacing this niche market, it is too early to say," said Kutti.

Estonian haulage companies are not affected by the sanctions but are concerned about Russia's likely countermoves. There are 20 companies in Russia that transport goods across the border every day.

Chairman of the Management Board of AS Narva Auto Nikolai Burdakov said retaliatory actions will be a blow for the company and the sector.

"If Russia imposes retaliatory sanctions, we will have at least 50 people left unemployed. It is impossible to secure such a large amount of Estonian transport to Russia. Not only for us but also other companies, which are about 500 in Estonia," he said.

Burdakov does not believe third-country carriers will take over the flow of goods between the European Union and Russia because the number of vehicles involved in transport is too large to replace.

Editor: Helen Wright

