Estonian foreign minister urges sanctions targeting Russian energy sector

The European Union must speed up the process of laying down new Russia sanctions and add the country's energy sector to the list, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets said on Monday.

Liimets met with her Romanian colleague in Bucharest.

"We need to continue putting pressure on Russia to end this war. From our perspective, we must hurry the next package of sanctions on the EU level," the minister said.

"We should also aim sanctions against the energy sector, we should not hold anything back, as this brutal war must end," Liimets said.

