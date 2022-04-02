Foreign minister: Russia must pay war compensation to Ukraine

Russia must pay compensation to Ukraine for the "enormous destruction and civilian damages" it has caused and its UNSC membership should be suspended, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said during a meeting on Friday with her French counterpart.

"In addition to offering Ukraine political support, we must also consider how Russia will compensate the enormous destruction and civilian damages it has caused in the coming years," Liimets said at the meeting with Foreign Minister of France Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"Speaking to my French colleague, I raised the option of using Russian assets already frozen for compensation and redirecting parts of the payments made to Russia for fossil fuels for the same purpose," she said.

At the meeting in the Estonian capital, the pair discussed Ukraine and bilateral relations, including joint activities at the UN Security Council and the security situation in the Sahel.

Liimets said it was still crucial to continue our pressure on Russia to end the war while constantly offering support to Ukraine and raising the cost of war for Russia with economic sanctions.

"Next we must also suspend Russia's membership in the UN Human Rights Council because its actions go against the principles of the Council," she said.

Le Drian visited Tallinn for a conference about the UN Security Council.

Met with FM @JY_LeDrian to discuss additional ways to pressure Russia to stop war against #Ukraine & to further support in all means.



Looking to the future, I emphasized that Russia must pay for rebuilding destruction & answer for civilian suffering they have caused. pic.twitter.com/073BUSBXaJ — Eva-Maria Liimets (@eliimets) April 1, 2022

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!