Center MP: No new ISS director until coalition in place

News
ISS (Kapo) crest.
ISS (Kapo) crest. Source: Patrik Tamm / ERR
News

The process in appointing a new head of the Internal Security Service (ISS) will be further delayed, while coalition negotiations are ongoing, Center Party MP Jaanus Karilaid says.

The second term of current incumbent Arnold Sinisalu expires next year, meaning the Ministry of the Interior must find a new director of the ISS, also known by its Estonian acronym, Kapo.

Meanwhile, the exit from office of the Center Party – which previously held the interior minister post via Kristian Jaani – has meant the process has been put on ice.

Karilaid said: "The sitting party in the government (Reform – ed.) wanted to knock it, but the legal affairs committee considers it important the matter is heard by all party groups, while it would be good etiquette if all parties have formed a coalition with a majority in the Riigikogu. I think that will come when the coalition is in place."

Karilaid would not name the candidate for the post.

"There is no point in speculating on their name until a new stability is ensured in domestic politics," Karilaid added.

The candidate should have been introduced to the legal affairs committee last Thursday.

Some sources claim that current deputy director Martin Perling is that candidate, a claim which an interior ministry spokesperson last week denied.

Arnold Sinisalu has held the post since 2013 over two terms, the maximum which can be used.

The Reform Party has been ruling alone as a minority government for nearly two weeks, following Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' dismissal of the seven Center Party ministers. On Monday, Reform started coalition talks with Isamaa and the Social Democrats (SDE).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:25

Tartu's Car-Free Avenue opens in July with Stefan and Justament concert

18:06

Riigikogu ends spring session, breaks till September

18:02

Parempoolsed planning to launch political party this summer

17:43

Election of new ERR supervisory board member postponed

17:23

Viljandi authority, residents on slug alert after invasive species returns

17:16

Market price of electricity to jump to €227 on Friday

17:01

Gallery: First section of Estonia's eastern border handed over to PPA

16:49

Center MP: No new ISS director until coalition in place

16:24

Kalev Stoicescu: Ukraine's future depends on Ukraine, the West and Russia

16:07

Saaremaa Triigi Philharmonic raising money to support autistic people

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.06

Pro-Kremlin provocateur expelled from Estonia

15.06

Center of Tallinn to become 30 km/h zone under new plans

15.06

Gallery: Estonia installs first public emergency shelter signs in Tallinn Updated

15.06

Eesti 200 wants Tallinn mayor impeached, new coalition

15.06

Coalition talks: Kallas offers Isamaa compromise on family benefits

12:09

Tallinn opposition parties want Soviet era monuments removed

09:45

Tartu to transition to Estonian language education over four years

15:01

Estonia's education minister survives no-confidence vote

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: