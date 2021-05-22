Recalled diplomat remains foreign ministry employee

Clyde Kull (left) with then foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (back to camera) meeting France's foreign minister, Jean-Yves le Drian in 2018. Source: French foreign ministry.
A veteran diplomat recalled from his post as Estonia's ambassador to France following investigations into alleged embezzlement and the mishandling of classified information is still on the foreign ministry's payroll.

The diplomat, Clyde Kull, was recalled from his office Thursday via presidential decree and had been detained overnight earlier in the week over the investigation, which reports say concern mostly historical incidents.

The sums of money suspected of having been misused most likely run into the thousands of euros, but not more, public prosecutor Inna Ombler told ERR Friday, while Kull is not suspected of having handed over state secrets to a foreign power, his lawyer says.

Kull, 66, remains a foreign ministry employee, based in Tallinn, ministry spokesperson Aari Lemmik says, though his access to state secrets has been revoked.

He is currently on leave, BNS reports.

The prosecutor's office says it is is unable to comment further on the case due to the ongoing investigation.

Kull was awarded the Order of the National Coat of Arms (Riigivapi teenetemärk), 3rd class, in 2018. His diplomatic career spans the entire period since Estonia's restoration of independence in 1991.

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

