Ceremony held at Tapa to honor French troops killed in Mali ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BNS, ERR News
Estonian troops serve alongside French troops in Mali. Photo is illustrative.
Estonian troops serve alongside French troops in Mali. Photo is illustrative. Source: Taavi Karotamm/mil.ee
A ceremony was held at Tapa Army Base on Friday to honor the 13 French troops killed in a helicopter crash in Mali on Monday.

The flags at Tapa were flown at half-staff on Friday, and a ceremony was held to honor the 13 fallen French troops in Mali.

"Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of our French allies," NATO Battlegroup Estonia wrote on social media. "Their sacrifice in service to their country will never be forgotten."

Thirteen French troops were killed in Mali when their helicopters collided at low altitude as they swooped in to support ground forces engaged in combat with Islamist militants. The crash, which occurred late on Monday near the border with Burkina Faso and Niger, is the heaviest single loss of life the French Armed Forces has seen in 36 years.

France is one of several countries to contribute troops on a rotating basis to NATO Battlegroup Estonia, which is based at Tapa Army Base.

Members of the EDF also serve alongside French troops in Operation Barkhane in Mali.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

malioperation barkhane
