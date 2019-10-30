Luik meets with French armed forces minister

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly and Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa) visiting French troops serving in NATO Battlegroup Estonia at Tapa Army Base.
French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly and Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa) visiting French troops serving in NATO Battlegroup Estonia at Tapa Army Base. Source: mil.ee
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa) met with French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly on Tuesday, with whom he discussed questions related to NATO's enhanced Forward Presence (eFP), Baltic Air Policing, cyberdefense and joint military operations.

"It's important for Estonia that the French contribution to the security of our region remains consistent and multifaceted," Luik said according to a ministry press release. "Both with the U.K. as well as with France, we are looking at how various force elements could further strengthen NATO's presence here."

According to Parly, France is able to count on its European partners following the Paris attacks in November 2015, and allies also know that they can count on the support of France and its unwavering commitment to collective defense and Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

In addition to defense cooperation, the two ministers also discussed issues related to the NATO Leaders Meeting to take place in London later this year, as well as the latest developments in Syria.

Luik and Parly also met with French troops currently serving at Tapa Army Base, where they were given an overview of the troops' service.

Later on Tuesday, Parly met with President Kersti Kaljulaid and gave an opening address at the ABCD Security Conference in Tallinn.

Estonia and France have a 25-year history of defense cooperation, with troops from both countries having served side by side in the Central African Republic and Mali, the ministry highlighted. This year, France is contributing to the Tapa-based NATO Battlegroup Estonia, where it will return again in 2021. French fighter jets also regularly participate in NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

