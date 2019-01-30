New Latvian premier makes Estonia his first official foreign destination

New Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš (Unity) is making his first ever official foreign visit, with Estonia the destination.

Mr Kariņš will come to Estonia on 8 February, meeting with his counterpart Jüri Ratas (Centre), the Estonian government office told BNS on Wednesday.

This will not in fact be the first official encounter between the two men, since they are due to meet in Riga on Monday, 4 February, as part of a Baltic Council of Ministers gathering, together with Lithuanian premier Saulius Skvernelis (Independent).

Krišjānis Kariņš, 54, a Latvian-American born in Wilmington, Delaware, took office on 23 January having received Lavian parliamentary (Saeima) approval. President Raimonds Vējonis had invited Mr Kariņš to head up a five-party coalition government on 7 January, ending three months of wrangling after the October 2018 general election.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!