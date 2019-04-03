ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Latvian president to visit Estonia next week

Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis with President Kersti Kaljulaid at an event in the border town of Valka. Dec. 21, 2017. Source: (Ints Kalnins/Reuters/Scanpix)
From 9-11 April, Latvian President Raimonds Vējonis will be in Estonia for a state visit, during which he will meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid, the President of the Riigikogu and the Prime Minister, visit cyber defence exercise Locked Shields, as well as visit Tartu, Estonia's second-largest city.

The Latvian head of state will be accompanied on his visit by Minister of Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkēvičs, Minister of Economics Ralfs Nemiro, and MP Jānis Vucāns, according to an Office of the President press release.

Wednesday

On 10 April, Mr Vējonis and First Lady Iveta Vējone will meet with Ms Kaljulaid and First Gentleman Georgi-Rene Maksimovski in Kadriorg, after which the two heads of state will deliver a joint press conference. The Latvian president will then place a wreath at the base of the War of Liberty Victory Column in Freedom Square before heading to Toompea Hill to meet with the Prime Minister and President of the Riigikogu.

Mr Vējonis will also pay a visit to the Victims of Communism Memorial in Maarjamäe, visit the international cyber defence exercise Locked Shields, and meet with the local Latvian community at the Latvian Embassy. That evening, the Latvian presidential couple will attend a state dinner hosted by Ms Kaljulaid and Mr Maksimovski at the Arvo Pärt Centre in Laulasmaa.

A meeting will also take place on Wednesday between the Estonian and Latvian Ministers of Foreign Affairs, which will be followed by the Estonian-Latvian Language Award ceremony.

Thursday

On 11 April, Mr Vējonis will visit Sakret, the largest mortar factory in the Baltic states, which was founded on the basis of Latvian private capital. Once in Tartu, the Latvian and Estonian presidents and their spouses will visit Tartu Town Hall and meet with Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform).

That afternoon, the Latvian president will deliver a public speech on the role of knowledge in the defence of liberties at the Assembly Hall of the University of Tartu. This will be followed by a commemoration of the soldiers of the Latvian Riflemen Regiment and Latvian refugees at Uus-Jaani Cemetery in Raadi. The state visit will then conclude with a visit to the Estonian National Museum (ERM).

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidraimonds vējonislatviaforeign visits


