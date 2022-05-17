Estonia summons Russian ambassador over 'rude' Kallas comments

News
Russian flag.
Russian flag. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Russia's Ambassador to Estonia was summoned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday after an official spokesperson posted an "unprofessional and rude" social media post about Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

The comment was written by the official spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zahharova.

Undersecretary Rein Tammsaar who met with the ambassador did not consider it necessary to comment on the contents of the post but called on representatives of Russia to refrain from unprofessional personal attacks on Estonian politicians, remain polite, gain some more in-depth knowledge of history and immediately end its aggression against Ukraine.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the post "unprofessional and rude".

Zahharova made the comments on Monday after Kallas said foreign leaders should stop calling President Vladimir Putin, news portal Delfi reported.

Earlier this month, the Russian ambassador was summoned after the embassy attacked foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets on social media.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:25

District heating association: People will not be cold this coming winter

18:01

Estonian blood bank relaxes restrictions on men donating blood

17:45

Soviet war memorial 'disappears' from Pärnu County cemetery

17:27

Estonia summons Russian ambassador over 'rude' Kallas comments

17:25

EDF commander: Russia cannot occupy the Baltic states

16:53

Listen: Ukraine's Eurovision-winning song 'Stefania' performed in Estonian

16:35

Finnish parliament votes to apply for NATO membership

16:26

Forecast: Coronavirus risk falls to medium, R below 1

16:00

Ornithologist: Enthusiast eagle observers add data to scientific research

15:52

Wind farm developer taking government to court after building permit denied

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

12:19

Sweden's foreign minister signs official NATO membership application

15.05

Estonia 13th in 2022 Eurovision Song Contest final, Ukraine wins

16.05

Committee proposes limiting gun licenses to Estonian speakers only

16.05

Gallery: Major Estonian Defense Forces exercise SIIL kicks off

16.05

Town and country: How two families in Estonia are coping with rising prices

15.05

Feature | The Estonians who fought for Norway in World War Two

08:33

No immediate solution for Tallinn housing shortages on the horizon

16.05

Latvian minister resigns over recent Riga Soviet monument controversy

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: