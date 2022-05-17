Estonia summons Russian ambassador over 'rude' Kallas comments

Russia's Ambassador to Estonia was summoned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday after an official spokesperson posted an "unprofessional and rude" social media post about Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

The comment was written by the official spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zahharova.

Undersecretary Rein Tammsaar who met with the ambassador did not consider it necessary to comment on the contents of the post but called on representatives of Russia to refrain from unprofessional personal attacks on Estonian politicians, remain polite, gain some more in-depth knowledge of history and immediately end its aggression against Ukraine.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the post "unprofessional and rude".

Zahharova made the comments on Monday after Kallas said foreign leaders should stop calling President Vladimir Putin, news portal Delfi reported.

Earlier this month, the Russian ambassador was summoned after the embassy attacked foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets on social media.

