Chinese Embassy advert in Estonian paper denounces Uighur genocide claims

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
An advert published by the Chinese Embassy in Estonia's Õhtuleht newspaper. Source: ERR
News

The Chinese Embassy in Estonia paid for a full-page advert in Thursday's edition of the newspaper Õhtulet which says the allegations of genocide and forced labor carried out by China against the Muslim Uighur minority in Xinjiang are false.

The advert titled "Xinjiang: The truth triumphs over lies" was written by the Chinese Ambassador to Estonia Li Chao who wrote that Xinjiang's previous backwardness has now been replaced by prosperity and progress.

"Economic prosperity and social development have been impressive, and people live and work in peace and happiness. Now, words such as 'concentration camp', 'genocide' and 'forced labor' are used in relation to Xinjiang, and they have attracted a lot of attention," he wrote.

Li Chao said these are "the most ridiculous lies and rumors of the century", and the accusations of genocide are being made by malicious political manipulations. The ambassador praised countries such as Pakistan, Nepal, Armenia and Tajikistan which have supported China.

This is not the first time the Chinese Embassy in Estonia has paid for adverts in Estonia newspapers denouncing China's mistreatment of the Uighur minority.

Additionally, the embassy criticized the Estonia Foreign Intelligence Service's annual report and said that it misleads the public. "[The report] is full of hearsay and patchwork, and smears China by citing sources which 'cannot be commented [on]', spreads fake news publicly, and misleads the public with ulterior motives," the embassy said in a statement sent to ERR News.

Estonian officials have previously criticized or signed joint statements against China's treatment of the Uighurs as well as its attitude towards Hong Kong and Tibet.

Last year Estonia and 38 countries made a statement at the United Nations which said: "On Xinjiang, we are gravely concerned about the existence of a large network of "political re-education" camps where credible reports indicate that over a million people have been arbitrarily detained. We have seen an increasing number of reports of gross human rights violations. There are severe restrictions on freedom of religion or belief and the freedoms of movement, association, and expression as well as on Uyghur culture. Widespread surveillance disproportionately continues to target Uighurs and other minorities and more reports are emerging of forced labor and forced birth control including sterilization." 

Kaja Kallas criticized China for its treatment of the Uighurs and said:
"It is terrible what China is doing to the Uighur people. The parallels one can draw with Nazi Germany and the Jews are frightening."

MEPs have called for Estonia to leave the 17+1 cooperation format between China and 17 European countries.

Estonia has expelled a Chinese diplomat and last month it was reported that Estonia had sentenced an Estonian marine scientist to prison for spying for China.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:04

Estonia halts use of Janssen vaccine awaiting EMA decision

11:41

Social Democratic Party chair on NETS: EKRE caused pseudo-problem

11:18

AK: Estonia, US, NATO to leave Afghanistan as one

11:17

Former Olympic champ Andrus Veerpalu hit with two-year ban

10:52

Hospitals have begun to close coronavirus wards

10:36

Health Board: 572 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, seven deaths

10:25

Chinese Embassy advert in Estonian paper denounces Uighur genocide claims

09:55

Foreign minister: Arctic issues vital concern for Estonia

09:19

Border control on trains coming from Russia could move to Ülemiste terminal

08:59

Law axing obligation to pass exams to graduate high school passes Riigikogu

08:53

Baltic foreign ministers on 'solidarity' visit to Ukraine

08:31

Supplementary state budget passes Riigikogu vote

14.04

National Museum partly relocating to Tallinn with temporary exhibitions

14.04

Long-running Tartu cinema shuts up shop forever

14.04

Tallinn Music Week postponed to autumn

14.04

Ice hockey national team to participate in international tournament

14.04

Estonia planning to send over 40 athletes to Tokyo Olympic Games

14.04

Health Board: We are still on threat level red

14.04

EKRE leader: We can find compromise on police powers legislation

14.04

Estonia to receive additional 150,000 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: