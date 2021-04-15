Chinese Embassy advert in Estonian paper denounces Uighur genocide claims

The Chinese Embassy in Estonia paid for a full-page advert in Thursday's edition of the newspaper Õhtulet which says the allegations of genocide and forced labor carried out by China against the Muslim Uighur minority in Xinjiang are false.

The advert titled "Xinjiang: The truth triumphs over lies" was written by the Chinese Ambassador to Estonia Li Chao who wrote that Xinjiang's previous backwardness has now been replaced by prosperity and progress.

"Economic prosperity and social development have been impressive, and people live and work in peace and happiness. Now, words such as 'concentration camp', 'genocide' and 'forced labor' are used in relation to Xinjiang, and they have attracted a lot of attention," he wrote.

Li Chao said these are "the most ridiculous lies and rumors of the century", and the accusations of genocide are being made by malicious political manipulations. The ambassador praised countries such as Pakistan, Nepal, Armenia and Tajikistan which have supported China.

This is not the first time the Chinese Embassy in Estonia has paid for adverts in Estonia newspapers denouncing China's mistreatment of the Uighur minority.

Additionally, the embassy criticized the Estonia Foreign Intelligence Service's annual report and said that it misleads the public. "[The report] is full of hearsay and patchwork, and smears China by citing sources which 'cannot be commented [on]', spreads fake news publicly, and misleads the public with ulterior motives," the embassy said in a statement sent to ERR News.

Estonian officials have previously criticized or signed joint statements against China's treatment of the Uighurs as well as its attitude towards Hong Kong and Tibet.

Last year Estonia and 38 countries made a statement at the United Nations which said: "On Xinjiang, we are gravely concerned about the existence of a large network of "political re-education" camps where credible reports indicate that over a million people have been arbitrarily detained. We have seen an increasing number of reports of gross human rights violations. There are severe restrictions on freedom of religion or belief and the freedoms of movement, association, and expression as well as on Uyghur culture. Widespread surveillance disproportionately continues to target Uighurs and other minorities and more reports are emerging of forced labor and forced birth control including sterilization."

Kaja Kallas criticized China for its treatment of the Uighurs and said:

"It is terrible what China is doing to the Uighur people. The parallels one can draw with Nazi Germany and the Jews are frightening."

MEPs have called for Estonia to leave the 17+1 cooperation format between China and 17 European countries.

Estonia has expelled a Chinese diplomat and last month it was reported that Estonia had sentenced an Estonian marine scientist to prison for spying for China.

