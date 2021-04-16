Public address: On influence activities of the People's Republic of China

Influence activity pursued by the People's Republic of China is a threat to academic and press freedoms. A public letter to the Riigikogu, government, boards of Estonian universities, independent research institutions, journalistic publications and all scientists, teachers, journalists, culture workers and politicians in Estonia.

The growing and expanding global influence activity of the People's Republic of China aimed at academic Chinese studies and the free press' coverage of events in China has become obvious and echoed loudly in the media and monitoring reports.

China has targeted researchers, journalists and institutions whose activities it regards as hostile. This chiefly concerns sensitive topics for China, such as repressions – that some believe to exhibit tokens of genocide – in Tibet, Inner Mongolia and East Turkestan (Xinjiang),1 limitations on freedom of religion in the entire country,2 ignoring the principles of rule of law in Hong Kong3 etc.

Methods used include surveillance and tailing of researchers and journalists, direct intimidation, sanctions, expulsion, visa bans, misinformation but also enticement and bribery.

We would like to draw attention to incidents from all over the world that have merited broader media coverage.

1. Chinese sanctions against ten EU politicians and researchers and four institutions that comprise an entry ban, including to Hong Kong and Macau and a prohibition on business also applied to associated persons and companies.4 2. Journalists working in China being followed, their work obstructed and ultimately expelled. At least 18 foreign journalists have been expelled from China in the last year.5 3. Oxford University obligating its students to submit papers anonymously to protect mostly students from Hong Kong from possible repressions by Chinese authorities, which possibility has been provided by the so-called Hong Kong national security act from last year.6

Based on these examples, we find that Estonia cannot and must not retain its passive and non-committal position regarding China's growing pressure and influence activities as small countries are most vulnerable here.7

Estonia must, through policy and working together with EU and other countries, create and ensure capacity to continually monitor Chinese influence activities and take rapid countermeasures, protect its citizens and foreigners studying and working here, especially students from Hong Kong and Macau, and ensure academic freedom in China studies.

For that purpose, we urge the following:

1. For all Estonian students, scientists and teachers, as well as heads of universities and research institutions to carry out and organize scientific research and academic discussion on China freely, without censorship and self-censorship and without allowing Chinese authorities to influence research in whatever public or covert manner that could sway research results and restrict academic freedom in general. 2. For all Estonian journalists and media publications to remain vigilant and react to any and all official and informal attempts by China to assert influence, demand and ensure access to all necessary sources of information on China. 3. For the government to invest more in Chinese studies to create increased and comprehensive capacity to understand China and disseminate objective information about the country, including by boosting government agencies' cooperation with scientists. 4. For the Riigikogu to work with universities and research institutions, think tanks and experts to develop an integral and up-to-date China policy that would create a legal framework for quickly and effectively responding to Chinese influence activity the latter pursues using digital tools, economic activity and academic cooperation, as well as intelligence and lobbying efforts of Chinese citizens and other national and non-national public and covert activities.

Signed:

Märt Läänemets, orientalist-sinologist, president of the Estonian Academic Oriental Society

Iverson Ng, columnist

Urmas Hõbepappel, analyst

Martti Kalda, orientalist, translator, radio host

Henn Käärik, University of Tartu docent emeritus

Kai Vassiljeva, translator

Teet Toome, orientalist

Indrek Ude, executive editor of the Akadeemia magazine

Alevtina Solovyeva, PhD

Mart Tšernjuk, sinologist

Katja Koort, lector of Chinese studies at Tallinn University

Peeter Espak, assistant professor at the University of Tartu Center for Oriental Studies, director of NGO Institute for Societal Studies

Arvo Tõnisoo, physicist

Mihkel Kunnus, semiotician and culturologist

Ülo Valk, folklorist

Lidia Leontjeva, translator

Vladimir Sazonov, orientalist

Eiki Berg, professor of international relations at the University of Tartu

Jaak Valge, University of Tartu assistant professor, MP

Peeter Vähi, composer, ethnomusicologist

Artur Laast, historian-Turkologist

Urmas Reinsalu, MP

Tarmo Kulmar, University of Tartu professor emeritus of comparative theology

Roy Strider, Tibet support effort coordinator in Estonia

Tuuli Stewart, adviser to Club of Rome Estonia, entrepreneur

Arho Tuhkru, pastor

Juku-Kalle Raid, editor-in-chief of monthly newspaper KesKus

Berk Vaher, chairman of the Tartu office of the Estonian Writers Union

Riho Altnurme, University of Tartu professor of church history

Liina Lukas, University of Tartu docent

Tiit Aleksejev, writer

Erkki Bahovski, Postimees opinion editor

Joanna Ellmann, poet

Erki Lind, culture and religion historian

Sven Grünberg, composer

Kaur Riisma, writer

Kristina Viin, theology postgraduate, member of the Estonian Academic Oriental Society

Jaan Lahe, scientist, teacher and clergyman, member of the Estonian Academic Oriental Society

Ivar Tröner, culturologist

Mart Kangur, poet and translator, member of the Estonian Writers Union

Valle-Sten Maiste, culture journalist

Harri Ints, psychologist

Anne Lange, Tallinn University docent of translation studies

Laur Järv, physicist

Hagani Gayibli, writer-Turkologist

Janika Kronberg, scholar of literature, writer

Elli Marie Tragel, semiotics postgraduate

Peeter Sauter, freelance literary man

Arvo Valton, writer

Markus Vetemaa, marine biologist

Kristjan Sander, archeologist

Holger Kaints, writer, member of the Estonian Writers Union and the PEN Club

Ants Miller (Siim Veskimees), writer

Andreas Johandi, University of Tartu research fellow of theology

Yoko Alender, MP, chairwoman of the Riigikogu Tibet Support Group

Jüri Saar, University of Tartu professor emeritus

Andres Herkel, foreign desk editor, member of the Estonian Academic Oriental Society

Leho Rubis, artist and musician

Martin A. Noorkõiv, executive manager of the Domus Dorpatensis Foundation

Karin Kaup Lapõnin, IT entrepreneur

Ruuben Kaalep, MP

Urmas Reitelmann, MP

Mait Vaik, writer-physicist

Meelis Papp, doctor

Imar Koutchoukali, Tallinn University lecturer

Toomas Raudam, writer

Eve Lukk, creative/music therapist

Tarmo Kruusimäe, MP, chairman of the Riigikogu Hong Kong support group

1https://www.minnpost.com/community-voices/2020/09/china-tibet-and-the-uighurs-a-pattern-of-genocide/

2https://bitterwinter.org/category/china/

3https://freedomhouse.org/report/policy-brief/2019/democratic-crisis-hong-kong-recommendations-policymakers

4https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/xwfw_665399/s2510_665401/t1863106.shtml

5https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/madagascar/96143/china-statement-spokesperson-departure-bbc%E2%80%99s-china-correspondent-and-presence-foreign_en

6https://www.theguardian.com/education/2020/sep/28/oxford-moves-to-protect-students-from-chinas-hong-kong-security-law

7https://efpi.icds.ee/chinas-influence-activities-in-estonia/

