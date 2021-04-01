Foreign minister declines to comment on expulsion of Chinese diplomat

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) declined comment on a report on Thursday that the country expelled a Chinese diplomat last year.

Liimets said at the government's press conference that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not comment on expulsions, and based on that she will not comment on the allegation published in the media that Estonia expelled a Chinese diplomat.

Rural weekly newspaper Maaleht reported that at the end of summer 2020 the Estonian government decided to expel a Chinese representative for actions not compatible with the status of diplomat, but the expulsion was never made public.

In a tit-for-tat move, China expelled an employee of the Estonian embassy in Beijing, also without disclosing its move.

"On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we do not comment on such expulsions. And accordingly, I do not want to comment on this case," Liimets told ERR.

Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), who was foreign minister at the time, also declined to comment on the case.

--

